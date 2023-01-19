Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

Roman, 50, had been the Ravens' offensive coordinator since 2019 (he also was an assistant from 2017-2018), helping usher in a scheme that suited Lamar Jackson well that season, with the Ravens finishing first in yards and points scored and helping Jackson win the MVP award.

But the Ravens struggled at times offensively this season, no more so than when Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13 against the Broncos. That game, the Ravens scored 10 points -- and they would not cross the 17-point mark for the remainder of the season. In the first 11 games of the season with a healthy Jackson, the Ravens scored 20 points or more nine times.

The tipping point of the playoff loss to the Bengals was the failed QB sneak by Tyler Huntley, which resulted in a fumble and 98-yard return for a touchdown by Cincinnati. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins later expressed frustration with his usage, vis-à-vis the play call.

Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that the team will cast a "wide net" in the search for Roman's replacement, adding that Jackson will be involved in the hiring process and the quarterback will be kept "abreast" of the search.

"This is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world," Harbaugh said. "Everyone is going to want this job."

Following a frustrating 13-3 loss to the Browns in mid-December, with Ravens fans flashing "Fire Greg Roman" signs during and after the game, head coach John Harbaugh angrily cut off a question about Roman's future.

"We're not getting into all that," Harbaugh said the Monday after that loss. "You guys can talk about all that and I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about."

This wasn't the first time Roman was viewed as potentially vulnerable. Following the Ravens' late-season collapse in 2021, there was speculation that Roman could be out. Instead, surprisingly, the franchise opted not to retain defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who now has the same job with the New York Giants.

Prior to first joining the Ravens in 2017 as an assistant, Roman had been the Bills' offensive coordinator for two years before being fired midseason in 2016. He also spent several years on Jim Harbaugh-coached staffs, both at Stanford and later with the 49ers. When David Shaw left Stanford in December, Roman was contacted about the opening.