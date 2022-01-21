Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is looking for a new defensive coordinator.

The team announced Friday that Don Martindale, who served as the Ravens' DC for four seasons, will not return for a fifth.

"After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions," Harbaugh said in a statement. "We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities.

"Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

The Ravens ranked 25th in the regular season in total defense (363.4 yards per game), and last in passing yards allowed (278.9 per game). Martindale, however, was handcuffed in the secondary from the outset, thanks in part to a torn ACL that ended standout cornerback Marcus Peters' season before it began.

Later in the season, the other half of one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems was lost for the year in Marlon Humphrey, who sustained a pectoral injury in December. Baltimore sat atop the AFC North standings for much of the season, but stumbled through a six-game losing streak to end the year and finished 8-9, missing the playoffs.

Martindale first joined the Ravens in 2012 as inside linebackers coach, and was named defensive coordinator beginning in 2018. He was the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2010, and prior to that served as linebackers coach with the Oakland Raiders for six years.