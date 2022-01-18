Around the NFL

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

Published: Jan 18, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Ken Norton has been fired as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle announced it had parted ways with Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

It marks the club's initial move toward change following a disappointing 7-10 season.

Norton's fourth season as the team's defensive coordinator was a tough one. The Seahawks ranked 28th in the NFL in total defense (379.1 yards per game) and 31st in pass defense (265.5 per game). Thanks to one of the best red-zone defenses in the league, however, Seattle's scoring defense (21.5 points per game) ranked tied for 11th.

Opponents threw with ease against the Seahawks' secondary, however, particularly early in the season.

Cornerback was a concern from the outset of Norton's last year, with the unit having lost ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ to free agency and doing little in the offseason to improve at the position. Some midseason changes, including the release of Tre Flowers, brought about some improvement, but not enough for Norton to be retained. Later in the year, one of Seattle's most talented defenders, safety ﻿Jamal Adams﻿, was lost for the season to a shoulder injury.

Norton, 55, coached linebackers at USC before breaking into the NFL coaching ranks as the Seahawks linebackers coach from 2010-2014. From there, he served as the Raiders' defensive coordinator for three seasons before returning to the Seahawks as DC in 2018.

He played 13 NFL seasons as a linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers from 1988-2000.

Curtis was also with the Seahawks for four seasons.

Related Content

news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and CB ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he's 'going to make a full recovery' following concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Tuesday he expects to "make a full recovery" after suffering a concussion in a scary collision Monday with Rams running back Cam Akers.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn't enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson playing for the club again, Caserio cast doubt on the possibility, but didn't dismiss it out of hand, either.
news

Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in South Florida for public exposure, aggravated battery of officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle ﻿Malik McDowell﻿ was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on charges of public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Relationship with Matt LaFleur 'totally good' ahead of 49ers-Packers rematch

The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the postgame handshake following the Packers' Week 3 victory at Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers coach giving an icy greeting to his colleague. Ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round rematch, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur.
news

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

The top-seeded Titans anticipate the return of Derrick Henry for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals. "It's going to be a big week of practice for us," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW