Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB

Published: Feb 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the start of the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (March 2-5 on NFL Network and NFL+), here's my second projection of the year for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback carousel is going to shake up the outlook for the draft, with some big-name veterans potentially on the move this offseason. When the dust settles, I think we're going to see a heavy run on defensive linemen and cornerbacks in the first round.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

I’m not projecting trades in a mock draft this early in the offseason, but I’ll be surprised if the Bears end up holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. That said, I don’t think they’ll move down beyond the range of one of the top defensive players.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

Young is the best quarterback in the class. I’ll think he’ll fit beautifully with the Texans as they try to work their way up in the AFC South.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

First edge rusher off the board? Over Will Anderson Jr.?!? There’s a lot of love for Wilson around the league. His combination of size, length and production has teams very intrigued.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Colts need to turn the page on their recent approach to the game's most important position: cycling through veteran arms. Stroud will be a great fit with new head coach Shane Steichen in Indy.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Yes, this would indeed be a steal for the Seahawks. Anderson teams up with Uchenna Nwosu to give Seattle two explosive edge rushers.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Aidan Hutchinson was a home run pick last year, and fellow rookie James Houston IV was very productive in limited playing time. Murphy would give the Lions three outstanding young edge rushers.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

The picture will be clearer after we get through the quarterback carousel in free agency, but as of now, the Raiders need someone at the position. Levis has incredible tools.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

I expect Van Ness to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’ll start capturing a lot of attention after he tests in Indianapolis.

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

For this mock, I’m assuming the Panthers don't trade up to land a quarterback and instead go the veteran route at the position. Skoronski can slide inside to play guard in Carolina, teaming up with Ikem Ekwonu to give the Panthers two building blocks for the offensive line. New head coach Frank Reich knows the impact of investing heavily in the line of scrimmage, having spent time on the Eagles’ staff before he left for Indianapolis.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

An edge rusher wouldn’t surprise me here, but I think Witherspoon is the best corner in the draft. He reminds me a lot of former Eagles Pro Bowler Asante Samuel.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

Given the uncertainty about Taylor Lewan’s future, Tennessee's offensive line must be addressed. Johnson needs to get a bit stronger, but he’s an outstanding athlete.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

Houston instantly adds some firepower for No. 2 overall pick Bryce Young. The selection of Addison, along with the return of John Metchie III, would give the receiving corps a huge boost.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

GM Joe Douglas continues to invest in the offensive line. The Jets have been crushed by injuries up front, so it’s imperative that they continue to bolster the unit. Jones has tremendous upside.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

Bill Belichick nabs a height-weight-speed corner who can play the ball.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

Kincaid is one of my favorite players in the draft. I think he’s the most dynamic pass-catching tight end in the class.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

Washington's roster has a lot of needs to address, including cornerback. Porter Jr.’s value at No. 16 is too good to pass up.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

Wright’s a plug-and-play right tackle for an offensive line that needs to be overhauled to protect last year's first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Lions have the perfect situation for Richardson as he enters the league. He can sit behind Jared Goff for at least a year and then provide the rewards that come from building a team around a quarterback playing on his rookie contract.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

The Bucs need to figure out what they’re going to do at quarterback in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but Robinson will take pressure off whoever is under center.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Seattle adds another weapon to complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Smith-Njigba is a pure route runner and will be a high-volume target.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

Speed on the outside has been a missing element for the Chargers. Johnston fills that need.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · CB · Junior

Ozzie Newsome is still in the building, and Alabama players will always be coveted by the Ravens. Baltimore will value Branch's versatility and playmaking ability.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Banks has good size, and I think you’ll see his stock rise as the evaluation process unfolds. The cornerback is physical and tough.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)

Bresee battled through adversity at Clemson. I believe the former No. 1 overall recruit's best football is still ahead of him.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

The Giants are desperate for some explosiveness at receiver. Hyatt provides plenty of it.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

White has inside/outside versatility, and I think he’ll be one of the stars of next week's combine. 

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · IOL · Senior

Buffalo could use some upgrades in front of Josh Allen. The Bills must continue to protect their most valuable asset by steadily investing in the O-line. Torrence will also help this offense in the ground game.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

With Hayden Hurst heading for free agency, Mayer can step right into the lineup and win contested catches for the Bengals. 

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

Flowers is one of the most enjoyable players to study in this year’s class. He'd be a lock for the top 15 if he were two inches taller.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State · Edge · Junior

The way the Eagles do business, I’d be shocked if they left the first round without an offensive or defensive lineman.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

Smith is an outstanding athlete who reminds me a little bit of Haason Reddick when he was coming out of Temple. Smith would get a lot of pass-rush opportunities in Kansas City, thanks to the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

