Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock

Woods lasted just one season with the Titans after joining the team in a trade from the Rams. The reliable veteran returned from a November 2021 ACL tear with Los Angeles to play in all 17 games for Tennessee, starting 15 of them but failing to make a splash.

He caught 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns.

The release of Lewan bids farewell to a much longer-tenured Titan.

The 2014 first-rounder played 105 games over nine seasons for Tennessee and made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18.

Lewan was a sturdy blindside protector for Marcus Mariota when he first emerged as the team's full-time starter in 2015, and later for Ryan Tannehill, but Lewan's injuries began to diminish his returns.

Following a five-year contract extension in 2018, Lewan was suspended for the first four games on the 2019 season after violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Pro Bowler tore his ACL in Week 5 of 2020 and suffered another season-ending knee injury after just two games this past season.

The 31-year-old played 20 games across the last three seasons and was heading into the final year of his extension signed on the heels of his last Pro Bowl campaign.