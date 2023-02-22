Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock

The Titans are parting ways with a bundle of players: left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler, initially announced his release on Twitter. The team later confirmed the offensive lineman's release along with his three former teammates, including labeling Cunningham's release with a failed physical designation.
By cutting all four players, the Titans were able to clear nearly $38 million in salary-cap space and $42.2 million in cash off the books for 2023, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Woods lasted just one season with the Titans after joining the team in a trade from the Rams. The reliable veteran returned from a November 2021 ACL tear with Los Angeles to play in all 17 games for Tennessee, starting 15 of them but failing to make a splash.
He caught 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns.
The release of Lewan bids farewell to a much longer-tenured Titan.
The 2014 first-rounder played 105 games over nine seasons for Tennessee and made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18.
Lewan was a sturdy blindside protector for Marcus Mariota when he first emerged as the team's full-time starter in 2015, and later for Ryan Tannehill, but Lewan's injuries began to diminish his returns.
Following a five-year contract extension in 2018, Lewan was suspended for the first four games on the 2019 season after violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The Pro Bowler tore his ACL in Week 5 of 2020 and suffered another season-ending knee injury after just two games this past season.
The 31-year-old played 20 games across the last three seasons and was heading into the final year of his extension signed on the heels of his last Pro Bowl campaign.
While the Titans will be searching for new pieces at both of those positions, Woods and Lewan have three weeks to evaluate their futures ahead of free agency's March 15 start date.