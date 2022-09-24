Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

For the second time in three seasons, the Tennessee Titans' star left tackle is out for the year.

Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a right knee injury he sustained in Monday night's loss to the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast first reported the news.

Lewan was injured on the Titans' first offensive play on Monday night and was helped off the field before getting carted off to the locker room. The right knee Lewan injured is the same one ended his 2020 season prematurely after suffering a torn ACL.

Veteran tackle Dennis Daley, who filled in after Lewan's exit, figures to be the Titans' starting LT going forward.

A first-round draft by the Titans in 2014, Lewan has secured the blindside since his arrival and provided three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons from 2016-2018. The 31-year-old anchored a Titans offensive line that helped Derrick Henry become the league's champion rusher in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020, which includes the running back's historic 2,000-plus yard campaign.

A vocal leader and team captain for Tennessee, Lewan's presence will be sorely missed for a the team enters Week 3 seeking their first victory.