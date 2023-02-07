Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, announce slew of coaching changes

Kelly replaces Todd Downing, who had been the Titans' offensive coordinator the past two seasons before being let go after Tennessee missed the postseason. Tennessee ranked 28th in points and 30th in yards last season, especially struggling when quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed five games with injuries.

Kelly's brother, Dennis, is an offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Titans face twice a year as AFC South rivals.

The Titans' coaching overhaul also includes the hiring of Charles London as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach; Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach; and Justin Hamilton as defensive quality control coach.

London joins the Titans from the Falcons, where he spent the past two seasons, and Harris, who played eight seasons in the NFL with four teams, arrives from Washington, where he spent the past three seasons on the Commanders' staff.

Locust becomes the first full-time female member of the Titans' coaching staff. She spent the past four seasons as the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tennessee also announced that former running backs coach Jason Houghtaling will serve as the team's new offensive line coach, replacing Keith Carter, who was not retained; former tight ends coach Luke Steckel is now the team's run game analyst; former QB coach Pat O'Hara is now a pass game analyst; and former RB coach Tony Dews is now the team's tight ends coach.