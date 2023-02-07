12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?

This Thursday, Feb. 9, Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on NBC (simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network) at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Before the official hardware is handed out, our analysts provide their picks from among this year's finalists for eight major individual awards:
Participating analysts: Michael Baca, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Scott Pioli, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Brenna White, Lance Zierlein.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
(18 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Ross, Sessler)
2. Jalen Hurts | 7 votes: Hall, Pioli, Rank, Reuter, Shook, White, Zierlein
T-3. Josh Allen | 0 votes
T-3. Joe Burrow | 0 votes
T-3. Justin Jefferson | 0 votes
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(17 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Patra, Rank, Zierlein)
2. Jalen Hurts | 6 votes: Carr, Parr, Pioli, Ross, Sessler, White
3. Patrick Mahomes | 2 votes: Reuter, Shook
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(18 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook, White, Zierlein)
2. Micah Parsons | 4 votes: Carr, Cersosimo, Rank, Ross
3. Chris Jones | 3 votes: Filice, Pioli, Reuter
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(13 votes: Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross)
2. Kenneth Walker III | 7 votes: Baca, Gonzales, Hall, Jones-Drew, Pioli, Shook, Zierlein
3. Brock Purdy | 5 votes: Blair, Carr, Rank, Sessler, White
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(22 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, White, Zierlein)
2. Tariq Woolen | 3 votes: Blair, Jones-Drew, Rank
3. Aidan Hutchinson | 0 votes
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(16 votes: Baca, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Pioli, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Shook)
2. Saquon Barkley | 5 votes: Bergman, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Zierlein
3. Christian McCaffrey | 4 votes: Filice, Gonzales, Reuter, White
COACH OF THE YEAR
(11 votes: Battista, Bergman, Carr, Chadiha, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Pioli, Ross, Zierlein)
2. Doug Pederson | 9 votes: Baca, Blair, Cersosimo, Gonzales, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Rank, Reuter, Shook
3. Kyle Shanahan | 5 votes: Edholm, Filice, Patra, Sessler, White
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
(15 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Edholm, Gordon, Hall, Jones-Drew, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Shook, White)
2. Ben Johnson, Lions OC | 8 votes: Blair, Carr, Filice, Gonzales, Hanzus, Kownack, Patra, Zierlein
3. Shane Steichen, Eagles OC | 2 votes: Chadiha, Reuter
EACH ANALYST'S BALLOT
|Analyst
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|OROY
|DROY
|Comeback
|Coach
|Asst. Coach
|Michael Baca
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|DeMeco Ryans
|Judy Battista
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Jeremy Bergman
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Saquon Barkley
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Tom Blair
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Brock Purdy
|Tariq Woolen
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|Ben Johnson
|David Carr
|Patrick Mahomes
|Jalen Hurts
|Micah Parsons
|Brock Purdy
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|Ben Johnson
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Micah Parsons
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|DeMeco Ryans
|Jeffri Chadiha
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|Shane Steichen
|Eric Edholm
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Kyle Shanahan
|DeMeco Ryans
|Gennaro Filice
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Chris Jones
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Christian McCaffrey
|Kyle Shanahan
|Ben Johnson
|Christian Gonzales
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Christian McCaffrey
|Doug Pederson
|Ben Johnson
|Grant Gordon
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|DeAngelo Hall
|Jalen Hurts
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Dan Hanzus
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|Ben Johnson
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Tariq Woolen
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|DeMeco Ryans
|Bobby Kownack
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Saquon Barkley
|Doug Pederson
|Ben Johnson
|Dan Parr
|Patrick Mahomes
|Jalen Hurts
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Saquon Barkley
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Kevin Patra
|Patrick Mahomes
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Saquon Barkley
|Kyle Shanahan
|Ben Johnson
|Scott Pioli
|Jalen Hurts
|Jalen Hurts
|Chris Jones
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Adam Rank
|Jalen Hurts
|Justin Jefferson
|Micah Parsons
|Brock Purdy
|Tariq Woolen
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|DeMeco Ryans
|Chad Reuter
|Jalen Hurts
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chris Jones
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Christian McCaffrey
|Doug Pederson
|Shane Steichen
|Marc Ross
|Patrick Mahomes
|Jalen Hurts
|Micah Parsons
|Garrett Wilson
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Brian Daboll
|DeMeco Ryans
|Marc Sessler
|Patrick Mahomes
|Jalen Hurts
|Nick Bosa
|Brock Purdy
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Kyle Shanahan
|DeMeco Ryans
|Nick Shook
|Jalen Hurts
|Patrick Mahomes
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Geno Smith
|Doug Pederson
|DeMeco Ryans
|Brenna White
|Jalen Hurts
|Jalen Hurts
|Nick Bosa
|Brock Purdy
|Sauce Gardner
|Christian McCaffrey
|Kyle Shanahan
|DeMeco Ryans
|Lance Zierlein
|Jalen Hurts
|Justin Jefferson
|Nick Bosa
|Kenneth Walker III
|Sauce Gardner
|Saquon Barkley
|Brian Daboll
|Ben Johnson