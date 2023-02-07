Season Predictions

12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 09:07 AM

This Thursday, Feb. 9, Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on NBC (simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network) at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Before the official hardware is handed out, our analysts provide their picks from among this year's finalists for eight major individual awards:

Participating analysts: Michael Baca, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Scott Pioli, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Brenna White, Lance Zierlein.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

1
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs · QB

(18 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Ross, Sessler)


2. Jalen Hurts | 7 votes: Hall, Pioli, Rank, Reuter, Shook, White, Zierlein

T-3. Josh Allen | 0 votes

T-3. Joe Burrow | 0 votes

T-3. Justin Jefferson | 0 votes

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR

(17 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Patra, Rank, Zierlein)


2. Jalen Hurts | 6 votes: Carr, Parr, Pioli, Ross, Sessler, White

3. Patrick Mahomes | 2 votes: Reuter, Shook

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers · Edge

(18 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook, White, Zierlein)


2. Micah Parsons | 4 votes: Carr, Cersosimo, Rank, Ross

3. Chris Jones | 3 votes: Filice, Pioli, Reuter

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets · WR

(13 votes: Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross)


2. Kenneth Walker III | 7 votes: Baca, Gonzales, Hall, Jones-Drew, Pioli, Shook, Zierlein

3. Brock Purdy | 5 votes: Blair, Carr, Rank, Sessler, White

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
New York Jets · CB

(22 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, White, Zierlein)


2. Tariq Woolen | 3 votes: Blair, Jones-Drew, Rank

3. Aidan Hutchinson | 0 votes

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1
Geno Smith
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks · QB

(16 votes: Baca, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Pioli, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Shook)


2. Saquon Barkley | 5 votes: Bergman, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Zierlein

3. Christian McCaffrey | 4 votes: Filice, Gonzales, Reuter, White

COACH OF THE YEAR

1
daboll
Brian Daboll
New York Giants

(11 votes: Battista, Bergman, Carr, Chadiha, Gordon, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Pioli, Ross, Zierlein)


2. Doug Pederson | 9 votes: Baca, Blair, Cersosimo, Gonzales, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Rank, Reuter, Shook

3. Kyle Shanahan | 5 votes: Edholm, Filice, Patra, Sessler, White

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

demeco
DeMeco Ryans
Defensive Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

(15 votes: Baca, Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Edholm, Gordon, Hall, Jones-Drew, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Shook, White)


2. Ben Johnson, Lions OC 8 votes: Blair, Carr, Filice, Gonzales, Hanzus, Kownack, Patra, Zierlein

3. Shane Steichen, Eagles OC | 2 votes: Chadiha, Reuter

EACH ANALYST'S BALLOT

AnalystMVPOPOYDPOYOROYDROYComebackCoachAsst. Coach
Michael BacaPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithDoug PedersonDeMeco Ryans
Judy BattistaPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Jeremy BergmanPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Tom BlairPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaBrock PurdyTariq WoolenGeno SmithDoug PedersonBen Johnson
David CarrPatrick MahomesJalen HurtsMicah ParsonsBrock PurdySauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollBen Johnson
Brooke CersosimoPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonMicah ParsonsGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithDoug PedersonDeMeco Ryans
Jeffri ChadihaPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollShane Steichen
Eric EdholmPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithKyle ShanahanDeMeco Ryans
Gennaro FilicePatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonChris JonesGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyKyle ShanahanBen Johnson
Christian GonzalesPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyDoug PedersonBen Johnson
Grant GordonPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
DeAngelo HallJalen HurtsJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Dan HanzusPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollBen Johnson
Maurice Jones-DrewPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenneth Walker IIITariq WoolenGeno SmithDoug PedersonDeMeco Ryans
Bobby KownackPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyDoug PedersonBen Johnson
Dan ParrPatrick MahomesJalen HurtsNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Kevin PatraPatrick MahomesJustin JeffersonNick BosaGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyKyle ShanahanBen Johnson
Scott PioliJalen HurtsJalen HurtsChris JonesKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Adam RankJalen HurtsJustin JeffersonMicah ParsonsBrock PurdyTariq WoolenGeno SmithDoug PedersonDeMeco Ryans
Chad ReuterJalen HurtsPatrick MahomesChris JonesGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyDoug PedersonShane Steichen
Marc RossPatrick MahomesJalen HurtsMicah ParsonsGarrett WilsonSauce GardnerGeno SmithBrian DabollDeMeco Ryans
Marc SesslerPatrick MahomesJalen HurtsNick BosaBrock PurdySauce GardnerGeno SmithKyle ShanahanDeMeco Ryans
Nick ShookJalen HurtsPatrick MahomesNick BosaKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerGeno SmithDoug PedersonDeMeco Ryans
Brenna WhiteJalen HurtsJalen HurtsNick BosaBrock PurdySauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyKyle ShanahanDeMeco Ryans
Lance ZierleinJalen HurtsJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenneth Walker IIISauce GardnerSaquon BarkleyBrian DabollBen Johnson

