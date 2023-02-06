RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season

We are on the brink of wrapping up the fifth season of the RB Index, but I'm about to enter some new territory. I've decided to rank every running back who started a game in the 2022 NFL season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 75.
2022 stats: 17 games | 244 att | 1,139 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 85 rec | 741 rec yds | 5 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
McCaffrey was everything and then some for the 49ers after arriving in mid-October via trade. With 1,210 scrimmage yards in 11 games for San Francisco -- he had nearly 1,900 on the season -- McCaffrey's abilities were on display weekly in Kyle Shanahan's offense. When talented running backs come into the league, I always hope that they get the opportunity to display their greatness and reach their potential; McCaffrey in San Francisco is a home run. He was hands down the best overall back in the NFL this year.
2022 stats: 17 games | 204 att | 915 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 13 rush TD | 107 rec | 722 rec yds | 5 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
A do-it-all playmaker for the Chargers, Ekeler's 2022 campaign was one for the ages. His 107 receptions set a franchise single-season record, and he became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 800 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 700 receiving yards and five receiving TDs in a single season, according to NFL Research. The unique skill sets of McCaffrey and Ekeler -- the fact that they are constantly producing in both the run and pass games for their respective offenses -- is why they sit at Nos. 1 and 2 on this list.
2022 stats: 17 games | 340 att | 1,653 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 53 rec | 400 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
The Raiders declined Jacobs' fifth-year option and then proceeded to give him the rock for a whopping 340 carries this season. The result: The NFL has a brand new rushing champ. Jacobs has more than proven himself to be a primary weapon for Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas -- or a starter elsewhere, if the price is right.
2022 stats: 16 games | 349 att | 1,538 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 13 rush TDs | 33 rec | 398 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
The Titans once again leaned heavily on Henry, who led the league in rush attempts and finished second in rush yards and touchdowns. On top of that, he was involved more than ever in the pass game, adding nearly 400 receiving yards, a career-high for him. Henry remains one of the most dominant players in the NFL.
2022 stats: 17 games | 302 att | 1,525 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 27 rec | 239 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
During a season when it was all about the quarterbacks in Cleveland, Chubb's outstanding performance went overlooked. He set career highs in carries, rush yards and total touchdowns in 2022 -- and he once again averaged 5-plus yards per run, something he has done in each of his five NFL campaigns.
2022 stats: 16 games | 295 att | 1,312 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 10 rush TDs | 57 rec | 338 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Barkley is a 2022 Comeback Player of the Year finalist, and rightfully so. He looked like the player who took the league by storm and won Offensive Rookie of the Year back in 2018. Finishing as a top-five rusher this season, Barkley's clearly still a premier back when his body cooperates.
2022 stats: 17 games | 264 att | 1,173 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 39 rec | 295 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 4 fumbles lost
Cook eclipsed 1,000 ground yards for the fourth straight season, and though he wasn't consistent week to week, he provided big-time sparks in big-time games throughout the season. Two moments that immediately come to mind: his 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Vikings' comeback win over the Colts and the career-long 81-yard TD run against the Bills.
2022 stats: 17 games | 213 att | 1,121 rush yds | 5.3 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 59 rec | 395 rec yds | 5 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
The Packers took a step back on offense in 2022. However, Jones' rushing efficiency did not. Jones finished the season as a top-10 rusher and was the most efficient back in averaging 5.3 yards per carry (among RBs who played a full 17-game season or had a minimum of 200 carries). He also recorded career highs in targets and receptions, taking on a significant role in the aerial attack with Davante Adams no longer in Green Bay.
2022 stats: 17 games | 210 att | 1,040 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 69 rec | 421 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Stevenson made a huge leap in his second season with the Patriots, recording his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and amassing 1,461 scrimmage yards, ninth-most among running backs this season. His improvement as a runner and receiver should position him to become the Patriots' full-time starter in 2023 -- especially with Damien Harris being a free agent this offseason.
2022 stats: 17 games | 259 att | 1,269 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 11 rush TDs | 20 rec | 78 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Sanders was an interesting case this season. There were some games where he went full bell cow ... and others where he was barely used. Yet even in a loaded Eagles offense, he ended the season as the NFL's fifth-leading rusher. With Kenneth Gainwell's stock rising in the playoffs, the decision to hand this soon-to-be free agent a new contract might not be as easy as some people seem to think.
2022 stats: 17 games | 220 att | 1,125 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 35 rec | 316 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
The Jaguars put together one of the most impressive turnarounds in 2022, and this second-year running back was a big part of that. He logged five regular-season games with 100-plus rushing yards before adding a sixth in Jacksonville's epic comeback victory on Super Wild Card Weekend.
2022 stats: 16 games | 193 att | 1,007 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 39 rec | 371 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
It was great watching Pollard in the spotlight in 2022. In the shadows of Ezekiel Elliott during his first three seasons, Pollard joined the 1,000-yard rushing club and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. He's always been efficient, but this year, Dallas finally gave him more opportunity to shine.
2022 stats: 15 games | 223 att | 897 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 57 rec | 490 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 4 fumbles lost
The Saints' offense took us on a roller-coaster ride this season with quarterback changes and injuries to many of its best playmakers. Kamara proved to once again be a bright spot in a unit working to find consistency from week to week, as he became the only player in NFL history with at least 700 rush yards and 400 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, per NFL Research.
2022 stats: 17 games | 272 att | 1,038 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 41 rec | 229 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett acclimated to the NFL game, Harris was the steady presence Mike Tomlin's group needed. The second-year running back has recorded 1,000-plus rushing yards in each of his first two seasons.
2022 stats: 15 games | 228 att | 1,050 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 27 rec | 165 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
An Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist, Walker took advantage of his opportunities after Rashaad Penny sustained a season-ending injury in Week 5. Compiling five 100-yard rushing games on the way to a 1,000-yard campaign in Year 1, Walker has laid the groundwork for a successful career in Seattle's backfield.
2022 stats: 14 games | 210 att | 814 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 60 rec | 441 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
After an impressive 2021 campaign, Mixon underperformed in 2022. The Bengals were far more reliant on their pass catchers and it showed in the veteran back's production. Other than his monster Week 9 performance, when Mixon scored five of his nine touchdowns, he left a lot to be desired.
2022 stats: 16 games | 210 att | 1,035 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 16 rec | 139 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Not many predicted the fifth-round rookie would emerge from a crowded backfield as the Falcons' leading rusher, but here we are. Finishing with the second-most ground yards among first-year players (behind only Kenneth Walker III), Allgeier has carved out an important role in Arthur Smith's offense.
2022 stats: 17 games | 262 att | 1,066 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 17 rush TDs | 12 rec | 73 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Williams' larger-than-life personality and determination were big storylines in HBO's Hard Knocks last preseason, but who could have anticipated that he'd lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season? He had four more than the next-closest players (Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Jalen Hurts). You have to give offensive coordinator Ben Johnson credit for feeding Williams the rock at the goal line. Don't be the least bit surprised when Detroit re-signs him this offseason.
2022 stats: 13 games | 220 att | 939 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 30 rec | 165 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
Pierce was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, solidifying himself as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate before missing the final month of the season with an ankle injury. As the Texans enter another rebuild under newly hired head coach DeMeco Ryans, Pierce should be a mainstay in the offense moving forward after his impressive rookie season.
2022 stats: 15 games | 231 att | 876 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 17 rec | 92 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Zeke averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in a season the first time in his career. While he excelled in short-yardage and goal-line situations, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns (his most since 2019), he's not the explosive playmaker he once was for Dallas -- which led to Tony Pollard earning a bigger role in Dallas' rushing attack in 2022.
2022 stats: 17 games | 203 att | 914 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 5 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Foreman provided the Panthers with a much-needed spark after they traded away Christian McCaffrey midseason. The veteran logged the sixth-most rush yards (759) in the league from Week 8 (his first start in 2022) to help cap off a career-best season. Foreman is a free agent this offseason but shouldn't have trouble finding a team in need of his services.
2022 stats: 8 games | 92 att | 520 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 7 rec | 42 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Despite playing in just eight games this season, Dobbins climbs all the way up to No. 22 in this list because of his efficiency. Looking at Weeks 14-17 -- when he returned from midseason knee surgery -- Dobbins led the NFL in both rush yards (397) and yards per carry (7.0) in that span (min. 35 carries). Averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his career, I can't wait to see his numbers if he stays healthy in 2023.
2022 stats: 7 games | 80 att | 463 rush yds | 5.8 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 19 rec | 218 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Hall was one of the most electric runners at the time of his season-ending knee injury -- evidenced by his 5.8 yards per carry through seven weeks. The Jets' offense took a turn for the worse after Hall's injury and wasn't able to recover, as New York missed out on the postseason after a strong start. Pairing a healthy Hall with a potential new quarterback is reason enough to start thinking about next season.
2022 stats: 11 games | 192 att | 861 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 28 rec | 143 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
Not much went right for the Colts' offense in 2022, from poor quarterback play to Taylor's ankle injury that prematurely ended his season after Week 15, Indy's epic collapse in Minnesota. The fact that Taylor still rushed for 4.5 yards a pop in a season where little went right is a win in its own right. After getting ankle surgery this offseason, I'm hopeful we'll see the 2021 version of Taylor next fall.
2022 stats: 17 games | 170 att | 830 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 13 rec | 130 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
In a crowded backfield that featured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II and Jerick McKinnon, the seventh-round rookie emerged as a reliable playmaker in the rushing attack. Making his first start in Week 7, Pacheco led the team in carries, rush yards and rush TDs this season, and has come through in big spots for the Chiefs in their run to Super Bowl LVII, including this 39-yard romp against the Jaguars in the wild-card win.
2022 stats: 16 games | 201 att | 801 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 34 rec | 316 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
The 2022 season saw the focal point of the Bears' rushing attack pivot from Montgomery to dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, who had a team-high 1,143 rush yards. Montgomery has been a dependable player for Chicago and finished above his yard-per-carry average this season -- ending his season on a positive note as he heads to free agency.
2022 stats: 16 game | 181 att | 891 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 31 rec | 202 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Relocating from San Francisco to Miami alongside Mike McDaniel, Mostert eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career. Unable to play in the Dolphins' postseason game due to a broken thumb, though, Mostert's injuries continue to prevent him from reaching his full potential.
2022 stats: 12 games | 205 att | 797 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 9 rec | 60 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Robinson finished his rookie campaign as the team's leader in carries and rushing yards despite not seeing the field until Week 5 (he was shot twice during an attempted robbery in August) and splitting time with Antonio Gibson. He put out plenty of positive tape to build on in Year 2.
2022 stats: 4 games | 47 att | 204 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 16 rec | 76 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
The 2022 Broncos' offense underwhelmed in a major way. Williams shared the load early with Melvin Gordon before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Looking ahead to 2023, Williams should be back in a feature role for a much more dynamic offense under Sean Payton.
2022 stats: 13 games | 183 att | 782 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 46 rec | 300 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Conner posted 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight year in the midst of an up-and-down season for the Cardinals' offense. While the team is undergoing major changes to its coaching staff, Conner should be back in the fold in 2023.
2022 stats: 15 game | 188 att | 786 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 13 rec | 117 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Akers' 2022 campaign was a mixed bag, to say the least. The Rams shopped him in October -- ultimately, they couldn't find a buyer -- and Akers went on to finish the season with three consecutive 100-yard games.
2022 stats: 16 games | 177 att | 819 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 38 rec | 280 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 3 fumbles lost
For the second straight season, Singletary averaged 4.6 yards per carry and fell just short of 1,100 scrimmage yards. He was a steady in the Bills' backfield as part of a 1-2 punch alongside rookie James Cook, whose promising first year could cause Buffalo to let Singletary hit free agency in March.
2022 stats: 13 games | 144 att | 695 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 21 rec | 122 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Patterson came into the 2022 season as Atlanta's RB1, but an early-season knee injury forced Arthur Smith to turn to rookie Tyler Allgeier. Patterson had two 100-yard rushing performances before the injury, but never looked quite the same after his stint on IR.
2022 stats: 14 games | 99 att | 542 rush yds | 5.5 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 48 rec | 389 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
His season started off so well with 50-yard runs in consecutive weeks. Then the injury bug struck. Swift still has all of the traits to become a top-tier running back, but he needs better health luck. Next year, the final of his rookie deal, will be a make-or-break season in Detroit.
2022 stats: 16 games | 176 att | 860 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 22 rec | 185 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
Wilson split time in San Francisco and Miami after a midseason trade. Playing in similar systems under Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, Wilson averaged a career-high 4.9 yards per carry. It helped that the pending free agent was finally healthy for a full season.
2022 stats: 17 games | 186 att | 770 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 28 rec | 206 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
I love the Packers' backfield tandem of Dillon and Aaron Jones, the perfect combination of thunder and lightning. With Jones being the versatile, elusive playmaker in space, Dillon is a bruiser at the line of scrimmage with the ability to gain chunk yards every time he gets the rock. He's been a reliable ball carrier since his arrival in 2020, averaging 4.3 yards per carry for his career.
2022 stats: 16 games | 189 att | 668 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 73 rec | 523 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Fournette, who battled a foot injury in the second half of the season, failed to recreate the magic he brought to the Bucs' offense in each of the previous two years. Losing his job midseason to rookie Rachaad White pretty much summed up his Year 6 performance.
2022 stats: 15 games | 149 att | 546 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 46 rec | 353 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Once rookie Brian Robinson returned to the field, Gibson's opportunities plummeted -- with double-digit carries in four games from Week 5 on. It's clear the Commanders see Gibson as the No. 2 option in the run game.
2022 stats: 13 games | 171 att | 760 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 27 rec | 132 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Murray proved to be a solid midseason pickup for the Broncos after starter Javonte Williams sustained a season-ending injury, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in his seven starts. A pending free agent, Murray could stay in Denver with new Broncos coach Sean Payton, whom Murray played under for two seasons in New Orleans (2019 and 2020).
2022 stats: 13 games | 129 att | 731 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 9 rec | 57 rec yds | 1 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Herbert built off his promising rookie season and thrived in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system. He operated as a change-of-pace back alongside David Montgomery and dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields in Chicago's top-ranked rushing attack.
2022 stats: 17 games | 129 att | 481 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 50 rec | 290 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
The Bucs' run game was nearly nonexistent in Tom Brady's final season, prompting a midseason switch at running back from Leonard Fournette to the third-round rookie. White, who had the team's highest yard-per-carry average, enjoyed his best outing in Tampa Bay's Munich triumph over the Seahawks with 22 carries for 105 yards -- his lone 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
2022 stats: 9 games | 87 att | 433 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 0 rec | 0 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Edwards missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering from the previous year's torn ACL. He was productive in his return to the field, averaging 5.0 yards per carry -- a mark he's at least matched in every NFL campaign. Hopefully Edwards will stay healthy in 2023 because he's a dynamic player when he is.
2022 stats: 12 games | 109 att | 482 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 17 rec | 89 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still recovering from knee injuries suffered in 2021, the Ravens signed Drake in late August. Drake made three of his five total starts during Baltimore's four-game midseason win streak.
2022 stats: 15 games | 95 att | 466 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 14 rec | 171 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Hubbard looked for a bigger role after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in October. While Hubbard had more carries in the second half of the season -- and even ran for 125 yards on 12 carries (10.4 ypa) in the Week 16 demolition of Detroit -- he was outperformed by backfield mate D'Onta Foreman.
2022 stats: 11 games | 106 att | 462 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 17 rec | 97 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Harris battled injuries and split carries with second-year thumper Rhamondre Stevenson, leading to his decreased production in 2022. Harris, a 2023 free agent, can still provide a team with a solid backfield option when healthy. He should get another opportunity -- either from New England or another squad.
2022 stats: 16 games | 95 att | 394 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 38 rec | 287 rec yds | 4 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
As Joe Mixon's backup, Perine made his impact in the pass game, catching three TD passes in Week 11 alone. A fine all-around RB2, Perine's now set to hit free agency at age 27.
2022 stats: 10 games | 83 att | 304 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 27 rec | 159 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The Jets rotated running backs for much of the 2022 campaign, especially after Breece Hall's season-ending injury, with Carter having inconsistent performances. He had three games where he averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry, but posted a ypa mark below 3.5 in 11 other contests. Carter will likely occupy a complementary role behind Hall in 2023.
2022 stats: 5 games | 45 att | 279 rush yds | 6.2 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 3 rec | 7 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
After a promising rookie campaign, Mitchell was limited to five games in his sophomore season due to multiple knee injuries. Still a valuable piece of the 49ers' offense, Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey should combine to make one of the NFL's top backfield duos next fall.
2022 stats: 13 games | 93 att | 456 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 11 rec | 39 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Moss saw an increase in production after his midseason trade from Buffalo to Indy, with six carries per game more as a member of the Colts. Averaging just under 5.0 yards per carry on the season, Moss will likely serve as a solid backup option to Jonathan Taylor next fall.
2022 stats: 5 games | 57 att | 346 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 4 rec | 16 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Penny got out to a booming start as Seattle's RB1, averaging over 6 yards per carry, but a fractured fibula ended his season in early October. Penny averages a robust 5.7 yards a pop in his career, but he's yet to play a full regular-season slate in five seasons. The injury history is a big concern.
2022 stats: 11 games | 110 att | 425 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 11 rec | 51 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Robinson started the 2022 season by scoring in each of the first three games for the Jaguars, but then lost the starting job to Travis Etienne six weeks into the season. He was subsequently traded to a Jets team that had just lost star rookie Breece Hall, but Robinson got lost in the shuffle in New York, playing sparingly in four games the rest of the season.
2022 stats: 10 games | 71 att | 302 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 17 rec | 151 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Let's cut to the chase: CEH hasn't lived up to his first-round draft pedigree due to inconsistent play and injuries. It was telling when a seventh-round rookie (Isiah Pacheco) took over as the starter seven weeks into the season. And though a high ankle sprain sidelined the third-year back in Week 11, it's no certainty that CEH reclaims the RB1 job in 2023.
2022 stats: 16 games | 24 att | 33 rush yds | 1.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 30 rec | 241 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Hines was primarily a returner for both the Colts and Bills in 2022, and there's no doubt the highlight of his season -- maybe of the NFL season in general -- came in Week 18, when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the Bills' first play since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His day didn't stop there, either, as he had a second kickoff return for a touchdown. Chills.
2022 stats: 10 games | 90 att | 318 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 25 rec | 223 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Gordon had a rough season with the Broncos, making costly mistakes and being outplayed by Latavius Murray leading to his November release. The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad a week later, but Gordon didn't see another snap all season.
2022 stats: 13 games | 68 att | 245 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 16 rec | 157 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Edmonds' midseason move from Miami to Denver was beneficial for the fifth-year back. Though he averaged only five carries per game this season, Edmonds posted nearly 2 yards more per tote in Denver. He should pair well with a healthy Javonte Williams in this offense next season.
2022 stats: 15 games | 77 att | 313 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 25 rec | 193 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The 2020 seventh-round pick started three games for the Cardinals in place of an injured James Conner, compiling nearly 500 scrimmage yards and two rushing scores before his Week 11 release. He played for Houston and New Orleans in limited action over the final six weeks of the season.
2022 stats: 7 games | 85 att | 300 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 1 rush TD | 13 rec | 100 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The Jets shuffled through running backs like nobody's business after Breece Hall went down for the season. Knight provided a boost in his first three games at the NFL level, racking up 230 yards and a TD on 46 carries (5.0 yards per carry). Unfortunately, he couldn't sustain that success down the stretch.
2022 stats: 13 games | 69 att | 287 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 14 rec | 101 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Kelley is a great complement to elusive playmaker Austin Ekeler, seeing how the third-year pro excels as a physical downhill runner for the Chargers. Though he didn't post career bests in carries or rush yards, he was efficient in 2022 with a career-high yards-per-carry average (4.2).
2022 stats: 10 games | 70 att | 283 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 17 rec | 102 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Henderson was solid for a Rams offense that took a step back in 2022, but his lack of opportunities and the re-emergence of Cam Akers after the trade deadline led to Henderson's release in November. He should find backup work in 2023.
2022 stats: 16 games | 68 att | 236 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 1 rush TD | 30 rec | 209 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Part of a struggling Colts offense, Jackson flashed as a spell back to Jonathan Taylor for much of the season. He also expanded his game in Year 2 as a reliable pass catcher.
2022 stats: 10 games | 62 att | 233 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 16 rec | 68 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Eight running backs got carries for the Saints in 2022, with Ingram posting the second-most attempts and rushing yards behind Alvin Kamara. The 33-year-old veteran showed he still had some juice as a bruiser between the tackles up until a knee injury ended his season in early December.
2022 stats: 17 games | 54 att | 220 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 1 rush TDs | 20 rec | 118 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Breida provided the Giants with a solid option behind Saquon Barkley who could chip in as a ball carrier between the tackles and pass catcher out of the backfield. His lone start came in Week 18 with the Giants resting Barkley ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
2022 stats: 15 games | 54 att | 217 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 5 rec | 15 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
An undersized back, the 5-foot-6, 203-pounder chipped in sparingly for the Eagles' top-five rushing attack. A free agent this offseason, Scott might be better suited to play outside of Philadelphia next season, with fleet-footed QB Jalen Hurts and RB Kenneth Gainwell already in the fold and the team potentially bringing back fellow pending free agent Miles Sanders, who's coming off a career year.
2022 stats: 17 games | 30 att | 160 rush yds | 5.3 ypc | 1 rush TD | 12 rec | 88 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Johnson was one of four running backs who started a game for the Jets in 2022. He had the second-highest per-carry average behind Breece Hall.
2022 stats: 13 games | 37 att | 152 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 7 rec | 40 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Playing primarily on special teams in 2022, Williams made a pair of starts to close out the regular season for Washington, averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry in those games.
2022 stats: 12 games | 22 att | 145 rush yds | 6.6 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 21 rec | 177 rec yds | 4 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Hilliard didn't have a huge role in the run game backing up Derrick Henry, but he put up career highs in the pass game. Showcasing reliable hands and a knack for the end zone, he carved out a nice role as a pass catcher for Tennessee, scoring four touchdowns on 21 receptions.
2022 stats: 17 games | 42 att | 123 rush yds | 2.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 20 rec | 104 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The journeyman running back saw a majority of his 2022 action in the final month. With rookie Dameon Pierce sidelined by an ankle injury, Ogunbowale logged at least seven carries in each of the last four games of the season.
2022 stats: 4 games | 41 att | 117 rush yds | 2.9 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 6 rec | 33 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Freeman was elevated from the practice squad after Pierce's injury. He wasn't all that productive, averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry in three of his four games played for Houston. His best outing came in Week 15 against the Chiefs, when he ran for 51 yards on 11 carries (4.6 yards a pop).
2022 stats: 15 games | 25 att | 93 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 11 rec | 57 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The fourth-round rookie saw limited action in 2022 as the third back on the Titans' depth chart. He had nine carries or more in two games -- in a Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo and a Week 17 defeat to Dallas, when he got the start with Derrick Henry (hip) and Dontrell Hilliard (neck) out.
2022 stats: 13 games | 23 att | 77 rush yds | 3.4 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 10 rec | 93 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
The rookie played just 10 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in 2022, but was a reliable returner. He made one start at running back (Week 7), but earned his keep on special teams, notching this impressive 66-yard kickoff return.
2022 stats: 10 games | 19 att | 74 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 16 rec | 157 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Playing in a career-high 27 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps in 2022, Homer primarily operated as a spell back in 10 games for Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III. His best play of the season came on a clutch 18-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Raiders in Week 12.
2022 stats: 9 games | 15 att | 55 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 54 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Clement had all 15 of his carries over the final two games of a lost season for the Cardinals, hitting pay dirt on a 1-yard plunge in Week 18.
2022 stats: 5 games | 18 att | 52 rush yds | 2.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 0 rec | 0 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The sixth-round rookie received a majority of his carries in four December games. His lone start came in a wacky Week 15 loss to the Raiders when Harris had just five carries for 19 yards. He had a season-high eight carries for 26 yards and his first-career TD while playing in 49 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps one week prior, assisting in a road win over Arizona.
2022 stats: 8 games | 9 att | 21 rush yds | 2.3 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 5 rec | 29 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Rivers saw all of his offensive action in Weeks 6 and 8 for the Rams, logging eight of his nine total carries for 21 yards in a Week 8 start. He continued to be a special teamer until the end of the season.
2022 stats: 1 game | 2 att | 2 rush yds | 1.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 0 rec | 0 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
After making a start in Week 1, Williams was place on IR with a neck injury and never made it back onto the field for the Falcons.