NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 9

Published: Jan 09, 2023 at 12:57 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

FIRINGS

  • HC Kliff Kingsbury has been fired after four seasons with the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources. The team has since announced the news. 


FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • GM Steve Keim is stepping down from his role after 10 seasons with the team, Rapoport reported, per a source. 


GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Ian Cunningham, the Bears assistant GM, has been requested for an interview, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
  • Quentin Harris, the Cardinals VP of player personnel, is in the mix for GM, per Rapoport.
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 7-10-0

RETIREMENTS

  • Dean Pees, the Falcons defensive coordinator the past two seasons, has informed Falcons players of his retirement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. A veteran DC of 14 NFL seasons, Pees, 73, had been weighing the decision in recent weeks, per Pelissero.

 

FRONT OFFICE MOVES

  • Greg Beadles was named the Falcons team president by owner Arthur Blank on Monday.
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee), who hasn't played since Week 13, has no update from coach John Harbaugh about his availability for practice this week. Said Harbaugh: "I don't really have an update now."
  • RB Gus Edwards remains in the concussion protocol, per Harbaugh.
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

FIRINGS

  • Joe Woods was fired on Monday after serving as Browns defensive coordinator for three seasons.

 

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores, current Steelers assistant coach and former Dolphins head coach, is being requested for an interview, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. 
  • Jerod Mayo, current Patriots defensive assistant, is being requested for an interview, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • Sean Desai, current Seahawks asst. and former Bears defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview, per Rapoport. 


RESERVE/FUTURES CONTRACTS

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACH INTERVIEWS

  • Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach, will be interviewing for the Panthers head coach job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • Steve Wilks, who served as the Panthers interim head coach since Week 6, will interview for the vacant HC job on Tuesday, Pelissero reports, per a source.


INJURIES

  • RG Austin Corbett suffered a torn ACL in the season finale, per general manager Scott Fitterer.
  • CB Jaycee Horn says his wrist injury was a “clean break” and he is recovering well from surgery. Horn adds that he was told he could have had an opportunity to play with it if the Panthers had gone to the postseason.
Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero: The Broncos defensive coordinator will interview for the vacant head coaching position on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Ejero came to Denver in 2021 to serve as DC under Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after Week 16. Ejero, who was offered the interim HC job but turned it down, finished out the season at his current role.
  • Raheem Morris, the Rams DC the past two seasons, has been requested to be interviewed for Denver's HC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
  • DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers DC the past two seasons, has been requested to be interviewed for Denver's HC job, per Rapoport.
  • Dan Quinn: Denver is seeking permission to interview the Cowboys defensive coordinator for its HC job, Rapoport reports, per a source. Quinn interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job last offseason.
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Jonathan Gannon: The Texans are interested in interviewing the Eagles defensive coordinator for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. Gannon has served as DC for the past two seasons under coach Nick Sirianni.
  • DeMeco Ryans: The Texans are interested in interviewing the 49ers defensive coordinator for the vacant HC job, per Pelissero. Ryans has spent the past two seasons as San Francisco's DC.
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Frank Clark has a minor groin strain but should be able to return with a little bit of rest, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. 


TRY OUTS

  • WR/PR Slade Bolden is working out for the Chiefs today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per source. Bolden, who spent camp with the Ravens, had sports hernia surgery in September but is now fully healthy, per Pelissero.
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's win over the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that his status versus Buffalo during Super Wild Card Weekend is in doubt.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 9-8-0

INJURIES

  • TE Pat Freiermuth's knee injury is an MCL sprain that won't require surgery, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday. 
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

  • LG Aaron Banks (knee, ankle) is giving coach Kyle Shanahan optimism about his availability to practice this week. 
  • DT Kevin Givens (knee) is cleared and should be able to return to action for Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Seahawks, per Shanahan.
  • LB Dre Greenlaw (back) is expected to return to practice, per Shanahan. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

INJURIES

  • C Robert Hainsey has a "sore hamstring" but the door is open for him to play in the Wild Card round versus the Cowboys, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday. Hainsey exited Sunday's loss to Atlanta in the first quarter without returning.
  • C Ryan Jensen (knee) is working hard to return, according to Bowles, but his status remains status quo going into the playoffs. Jensen was designated to return from injured reserve last week. Said Bowles of Jensen's availability: "We'll see."
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Malik Boyd, the Bills senior director of player personnel, is set to interview for the Titans vacant GM job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
  • Ryan Cowden, Titans VP of player personnel, is in consideration for the position, the team announced.
  • Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel, is in consideration for the position, the team announced.
  • Quentin Harris, the Cardinals VP of player personnel, is being requested for an interview, per Rapoport.

