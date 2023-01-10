Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Around the NFL

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach.

The Panthers are scheduling an interview with Reich for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Monday night.

Fresh off an impressive showing as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks is set to interview Tuesday. Thereafter, Carolina has a steady stream of interviews with offensive coordinators -- the Lions' Ben Johnson, the Bills' Ken Dorsey and the Eagles' Shane Steichen -- that now includes Reich, Pelissero added.

Following notable stints as an offensive coordinator with the Chargers from 2014-2015 and Eagles from 2016-2017, with the latter including a Super Bowl championship, Reich was the head coach for the Colts from 2018 through an unceremonious end this past season.

Prior to an ugly 3-5-1 start to this past season that resulted in his firing, Reich led the Colts to three winning seasons and two playoff berths.

Consequently, one lingering issue during Reich's stay in Indy was finding a franchise quarterback to replace Andrew Luck. Carolina, too, has been unable to find a franchise QB of its own since parting ways with Cam Newton.

Reich has made it known he wants to continue coaching, and the Panthers at the least are offering him a chance to interview with the hopes of making that happen.

