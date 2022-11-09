Frank Reich hopes to coach again: 'I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open'

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich received a call Monday morning from owner Jim Irsay informing him he was being relieved of his duties after four-plus seasons.

"There's disappointment and hurt," Reich told Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports in Indy on Tuesday. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I've come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he's doing what he thinks is best for the team.

"I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn't take anything for granted."

Reich told Chappell he plans to spend the rest of the season with his children and grandchildren as he reassesses his NFL future. But the 60-year-old hopes to coach again.

"I think you keep all your options open," Reich told Chappell. "Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open."

Reich was fired Monday after a disappointing 3-5-1 start to the 2022 campaign. He left Indy with a 41-35-1 record, including a 1-2 mark in the postseason.

The ex-coach said his biggest regrets were never fulfilling the championship goals or winning the AFC South division during his tenure.

"To fall short of those goals of winning championships, starting with a world championship, is very disappointing when you're the head coach," Reich said. "You have mixed emotions. You feel like, 'OK, there were different circumstances and dynamics and challenges that you faced.' But as a coach and as a player and as a competitor, you say, 'That doesn't matter. We've still gotta obtain our goals.'