Browns relieve defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have shaken up their coaching staff after a disappointing campaign.

The Browns relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per a source informed of the situation. Cleveland later announced the parting of ways.

"I'd like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator," coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. "I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person, and the coach. Unfortunately, we didn't perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility. We all wish Joe and his family the best in the future."

Woods joined Cleveland when Stefanski took over in 2020. The Browns' defense has been up and down in Woods' three seasons.

The end of 2021 was an upswing, as Woods' unit showed promise late in the campaign. But 2022 started as a disaster, including several back-breaking busted coverages leading to collapses.

Cleveland's defense struggled to find consistency all season, missing tackles, giving up massive running lanes and allowing receivers to skip wide-open. Sunday's 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, which included a George Pickens touchdown with no one in his area code, was the rotten cherry on the melting ice cream that was the Browns defense.

Woods was at the center of Jadeveon Clowney's late-season rebellion that led to the edge rusher being sent home from practice and inactive for what could be his final game in Cleveland.

Stefanski brushed aside questions about Woods' future all season but could no longer ignore the issue heading into the offseason. The Browns finished the 2022 season ranked 19th in points allowed, 12th in yards, 25th in rush yards, and seventh in passing yards allowed.