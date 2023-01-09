NFL playoffs first look: What to like, dislike about 12 teams playing on Super Wild Card Weekend





What's to like: The Bills were already a formidable contender before the final week of the season. Now they've got the emotional lift of knowing Hamlin is continually improving. Buffalo already had a lot of strengths as a championship contender -- including star quarterback Josh Allen and a strong supporting cast that helped this team win 13 games -- but it's buoyed by Hamlin's energy as the playoffs ensue. Bet against that at your own peril.





What's not to like: This team has a nagging penchant for sloppiness. It committed 27 turnovers this season -- putting them in the same neighborhood as bottom-feeders like the Colts, Texans and Bears -- with three giveaways coming in Sunday's win over New England. Allen has been especially careless in the red zone, and he threw a huge interception deep in Patriots territory in the first half of that contest. This team simply doesn't have the margin for error to live with those mistakes against great teams. It's lost key defenders like edge rusher Von Miller and safety Micah Hyde and giving away possessions and points won't help.





Bottom line: Heading into last Monday night, the Bills were in position to claim the AFC's top seed by winning out. Let's not forget that, even if the possibility was precluded by the cancellation of the game against the Bengals in the wake of Hamlin's injury. This is still the same team that lost three games by a combined total of eight points. The Bills are good enough to win the Super Bowl and have an extra emotional boost to make that happen. They'll beat the Dolphins in the wild-card round.