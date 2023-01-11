Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

"As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates, so because of that and because of the time that he's missed, I can rule him out for Sunday," McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa, who was placed in the league's protocol on Dec. 26, missed Miami's final two games of the regular season. McDaniel also stated that the team is preparing for Skylar Thompson to be the starting quarterback against the Bills.

When asked if Tagovailoa will be joining the team on the road, McDaniel said, "there is a possibility of that."