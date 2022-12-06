Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery; 49ers QB could return for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance at getting their starting quarterback back for a deep postseason run.

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery, clearing the way for a potential return sometime in the playoffs should his rehab go smoothly, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.

Pelissero added that Garoppolo's recovery timeline would depend on how rehab goes. With the Super Wild Card Round scheduled to begin on Jan. 14, that puts a five-week timeline on a potential return for the start of the playoffs. The Divisional Round (Jan. 21-22) and Championship Round (Jan. 29) follow in the subsequent weeks, with Super Bowl LVII scheduled for Feb. 12.

Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, putting an end to his regular season. Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy finished that game in Garoppolo's absence, passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns against an AFC team in the playoff hunt. The 49ers on Tuesday signed veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year deal for added depth, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported San Francisco did not put in a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield, who instead was claimed by the Rams.