Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered broken foot vs. Dolphins, will miss rest of season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that will require season-ending surgery early during Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

The injury occurred at the 11:22 mark of the first quarter when two Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker, both took Garoppolo down for a sack. Garoppolo's left foot was stuck underneath Phillips awkwardly as he went down. Jimmy G limped off the field, was carted to the locker room for observation and did not return to the game after attempting only four passes.

It's a tough break for Garoppolo, a free agent at season's end, after he went from benched starter to potential hero for a well-rounded club that's now sitting at 8-4 on the season. He had replaced Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, after it appeared at various points this offseason that Garoppolo could be traded or cut.

"I mean, just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan said told reporters after the game on Sunday. "We know what Jimmy has been through, how hard he's worked at this."

Brock Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" who started this season as San Francisco's scout-team QB, replaced Garoppolo vs. Miami. Purdy went on to complete 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two TDs and one pick in the win. Prior to Sunday, he had appeared in three games as a rookie, completing 4 of 9 passes for 66 yards and an interception in a blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 7.

Shanahan gave Purdy a strong endorsement for his performance Sunday.

"Brock came in and made some big plays," Shanahan said. "We've got to clean some stuff up, obviously, but just throwing him in there in the heat of battle like that (with) how much (all-out pressure) that team did, too, which you guys can see. ... We were having to change a lot of stuff on the fly, so putting a lot of pressure on (Purdy) in that way.

"I thought he did a hell of a job doing it. Protected the ball well, didn't have any turnovers and made some big plays too that I thought weren't there always."

Purdy was a four-year starter at Iowa State, completing 67.7% of his passes, throwing for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 INTs and also rushing for 19 scores. He's the school's leader in completion percentage, passing yards and TDs and led the team to four straight bowl games.

Following Sunday's game, Shanahan even leaned into the Kurt Warner-esque storyline -- unknown Iowa quarterback thrust into the starting lineup out of nowhere – when asked how his team would handle the shocking Garoppolo news, using the same words former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil did in 1999 for Warner that Shanahan would for his new starter.