Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign.
"Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption," the team said in a statement. "Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season."
Lance later released a statement on social media, along with a post-surgery photo, in which he conveyed his appreciation for "all of the messages and prayers" and underscored that the surgery was a success.
Lance suffered the ankle fracture in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The QB's injury came as he was tackled on a run up the middle. Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast.
It's a brutal end to the season for the former first-round pick, who was set to take the reins as the 49ers' starter for the 2022 season.
After starting 16 games as a sophomore at North Dakota State, Lance played in just one game in 2020, but that didn't shy the 49ers from making him the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. Lance started two games as a rookie in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He lasted less than five quarters in 2022 before the season-ending injury.
Garoppolo now takes over as the full-time starter in San Francisco after reworking his contract to remain with the club. The Niners, who have a playoff roster, are certainly glad Jimmy G remained in town.