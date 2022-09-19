Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle

Lance suffered the ankle fracture in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The QB's injury came as he was tackled on a run up the middle. Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

It's a brutal end to the season for the former first-round pick, who was set to take the reins as the 49ers' starter for the 2022 season.

After starting 16 games as a sophomore at North Dakota State, Lance played in just one game in 2020, but that didn't shy the 49ers from making him the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. Lance started two games as a rookie in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He lasted less than five quarters in 2022 before the season-ending injury.