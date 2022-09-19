Around the NFL

Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle

Published: Sep 19, 2022
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign.

"Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption," the team said in a statement. "Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season."

Lance later released a statement on social media, along with a post-surgery photo, in which he conveyed his appreciation for "all of the messages and prayers" and underscored that the surgery was a success.

Lance suffered the ankle fracture in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The QB's injury came as he was tackled on a run up the middle. Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

It's a brutal end to the season for the former first-round pick, who was set to take the reins as the 49ers' starter for the 2022 season.

After starting 16 games as a sophomore at North Dakota State, Lance played in just one game in 2020, but that didn't shy the 49ers from making him the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. Lance started two games as a rookie in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He lasted less than five quarters in 2022 before the season-ending injury.

Garoppolo now takes over as the full-time starter in San Francisco after reworking his contract to remain with the club. The Niners, who have a playoff roster, are certainly glad Jimmy G remained in town.

Related Content

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended four games for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.

news

Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

After scoring the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's comeback win over the Browns, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson punctuated his return to Ohio with a breakout performance.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game following fight during Sunday's game vs. Saints

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans one game stemming from his role in Sunday's fight with members of the New Orleans Saints. No other players were suspended.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Zac Taylor frustrated by Bengals' pass protection: 'I think we've given up too many sacks, absolutely'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked six times in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, taking his total to 13 to open the 2022 campaign.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts' lack of targets: 'It's not fantasy football. We're just trying to win'

In the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Rams, Kyle Pitts caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.

news

Broncos fans count down play clock as offensive struggles continue in win over Texans

Tired of their team's poor clock management on Sunday afternoon, Broncos fans decided to help. Onlookers at Empower Field at Mile High began counting down the play clock "5, 4, 3, 2, 1..." near the end of Denver's 16-9 win over Houston.

news

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson dedicates 3-sack outing to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson set a Lions rookie record Sunday, generating three sacks in a 36-27 win over the Commanders. The first-round selection played with extra motivation from five-year-old Hudson Gazsi.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on comeback win over Raiders: 'I had to take over'

After six quarters of the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals looked dead in the water. That's when quarterback Kyler Murray decided he had to "take over," leading a big second-half comeback to avoid falling to 0-2.

news

Colts' DeForest Buckner on blowout loss to Jaguars: 'The (expletive) was embarrassing'

The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they played like the opposite of a championship club in Sunday's 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'just kind of scratching the surface' with Aaron Jones

The Packers took a big step in solving their offensive woes on Sunday night in their victory over the Bears, and the answer proved to be exactly what the team preached all week -- committing to the running game behind the "electric" Aaron Jones

