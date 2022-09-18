49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery

49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle against the Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday.
Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an aircast after sustaining the injury in the first quarter. Lance was 2 of 3 for 30 yards passing and added 13 yards on two carries prior to his exit.
Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game for Lance and led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
