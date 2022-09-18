Around the NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery

Published: Sep 18, 2022 at 07:22 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle against the Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday.

Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an aircast after sustaining the injury in the first quarter. Lance was 2 of 3 for 30 yards passing and added 13 yards on two carries prior to his exit.

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game for Lance and led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Around The NFL will have more on Lance's season-ending injury shortly.

Related Content

news

Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'

Following Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Patriots, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky reacts to the chants he heard from Pittsburgh fans wanting rookie Kenny Pickett to play.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance carted off field vs. Seahawks after suffering ankle injury

San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off of the field early in the first quarter of the 49ers' win Sunday with a right ankle injury.

news

Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has now rushed for 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career, setting a new NFL all-time mark for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ejected for role in fight

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game for their role in a fight.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for second straight game

George Kittle will miss his second consecutive game to start the season. The 49ers tight end, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seahawks.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week, choosing to play it safe with their starter who's coming off an ACL tear.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Alvin Kamara (ribs), Julio Jones (knee) out, Jameis Winston (back) in for Buccaneers-Saints

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara for their NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson still on track for Week 4 return; Joe Flacco to start until then barring 'catastrophe'

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Jets QB Zach Wilson remains "on schedule" to return for New York's Week 4 game against the Steelers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE