49ers QB Trey Lance carted off field vs. Seahawks after suffering ankle injury

San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury Sunday in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 win against the Seahawks.

Lance went to the ground after he was tackled on a QB run and remained down for a few minutes before the cart was brought in. Lance left the game with what appeared to be an air cast on his right leg and was quickly ruled out by San Francisco.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who restructured his contract in the offseason to stay on as a backup QB, came into the game after the injury.

Lance was 2 of 3 for 30 yards passing and added 13 yards on two carries prior to his exit. Garoppolo was 13 for 21 for 154 yards and a touchdown in his relief effort.

Sunday marked just the second game for Lance as the 49ers' full-time starting quarterback, after backing up Garoppolo in his rookie season last year. Lance battled extremely adverse weather conditions in last week's season opener versus the Bears, and finished 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards, along with 54 yards rushing, in the loss.