Around the NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

Published: Jul 28, 2022 at 05:56 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After months of speculation during the offseason about the state of San Francisco's quarterback room, head coach Kyle Shanahan went on record Tuesday to reaffirm what the 49ers organization has been saying all offseason about who'll be under center come Week 1: "We have moved on to Trey".

So with that affirmation clear to all, the 49ers opened training camp this week with Trey Lance as the starter. Speaking to the media Thursday, the 22-year-old said he already feels better than he did in his first camp. Having a year under his belt has made his approach totally different, and allowed Lance to explore more detailed aspects of the game.

"Mentally's the biggest thing. I'm ... light-years ahead of where I was last year," Lance said told the NFL Network's Kurt Warner on Inside Training Camp Live. "Last year ... I knew what was going on, but this year I can actually pay attention a lot more to defense, pay attention to fronts, defensive structures and all that. I'm learning a whole lot, and I'm able to kind of know what's going on."

The opportunity to take all of your reps in practice with the other starters can't be overstated, and Lance said this is definitely something he felt last season, as well. While he spent most of the season playing behind Jimmy Garoppolo, he said the practices in the lead-up to his two starts helped him grow as a player significantly more than when he was preparing as a back-up.

"Every play was something new. I learned so much, not only in the games, but the practices, the walk-throughs, everything that goes on as a starter versus backing up Jimmy last year," Lance told Warner. "Those weeks were completely different, and I grew a lot in those weeks of practice."

With Lance adjusting to his new role, the only question remaining for the 49ers is how things will shake out for Garoppolo. The veteran QB is still healing from offseason shoulder surgery, but it is all but assured that as soon as he's fully cleared he'll be on his way to another team, officially completing the changing of the guard at quarterback.

Lance said he's run into Garoppolo in the training facility a few times this offseason, and that despite the two competing for the same spot last year, he said they're still on great terms, and he hopes for the best for his teammate.

"It is what is. It's nothing weird at all. I never had anything I could possibly say that's bad about Jimmy," Lance told reporters at a Thursday news conference. "He's been a big bro to me since the day I came in. He could have made things hell for me."

Though Lance has had to weather months of speculation and changes to get to this point, he said one thing that hasn't changed is his mindset. With the start of the season weeks away, the young quarterback is excited to finally see his work come to fruition, and prove he's worth the starting role he's earned.

"I've been preparing to play since the day that I was drafted," Lance told Warner. "So nothing really changed. There wasn't really a moment or anything like that, but I'm excited to lead these guys and get this thing going."

Related Content

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with serious knee injury at training camp

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW