Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, won't be placed on PUP list

Just where San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be headed for the 2022 season remains unknown.

One certainty is that Garoppolo will not be headed to the Niners' physically unable to perform list.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening that Garoppolo passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list as training camp kicks off. By virtue of Garoppolo passing his physical, the Niners are now also clear of a $7.5 million injury guarantee for the QB.

Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, per a Rapoport report on July 19, so the wheels are most certainly in motion toward Jimmy G departing San Francisco via trade.

For that to happen, though, Rapoport stressed earlier this month that Garoppolo needs to be fully healthy and ready to play, and passing a physical is a big step toward that happening.

Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the Niners' NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys last season. The injury required surgery and rehab that kept him out of mandatory minicamp. The injury and Garoppolo's subsequent inability to throw the football put a halt to the club's plans to trade him and clear the path for 2021 first-round draft choice Trey Lance to take the offensive reins.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear that this is Lance's team now, so the next step is Garoppolo showing he's a full-go and can make all the throws.