Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 07:24 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Garoppolo met in the last few days with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Garappolo's surgery, and his shoulder is progressing well. Rapoport added that by being fully cleared, Garoppolo is expected to be able to make a full range of throws.

Garoppolo was injured during the 49ers' NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. The injury required shoulder surgery and rehab that was expected and did keep him out of mandatory minicamp. With Garoppolo unable to throw for much of the offseason, it also threw a monkey wrench into the Niners' plans to trade the QB as they cleared the way for 2021 first-round draft choice Trey Lance to take the reins.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported a week prior that Garoppolo was still expected to be traded by the end of July. Garoppolo's injury progress would seem to further those expectations for an upcoming swap. The Niners are reportedly "thrilled" about where the QB is health-wise. However, as noted by Rapoport, there won't be any news on a new destination for Garoppolo until he's fully healthy and ready to play.

It's been a slow-moving situation in San Francisco. Garoppolo has a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary, but the Niners have made it known they don't plan to cut Jimmy G, even with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa in line for big extensions.

The market for a trade partner is somewhat dry, but as training camp gears up, injuries can happen as Garoppolo gets healthy and there's always room to be found on a roster for a quarterback who's led his team to a Super Bowl, as Garoppolo did three seasons ago.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he'd be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

news

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, with former Green Bay Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler kicking things off and longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil closing the show.

news

Carl Nassib hopes for fresh chance to continue NFL career: 'Got a lot in the tank'

Former Raiders DE Nassib already has a half-dozen years of NFL experience under his belt. He's also without a job with training camps opening in mere days. All he's looking for now is a fresh chance to continue his career.

news

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

The New York Jets have singed their entire 2022 draft class with the signing of RB Breece Hall on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

news

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest question heading into training camp is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance can lead a playoff-ready team deep into the postseason. Linebacker Fred Warner believes he is up to the task.

