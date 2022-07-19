Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Garoppolo met in the last few days with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Garappolo's surgery, and his shoulder is progressing well. Rapoport added that by being fully cleared, Garoppolo is expected to be able to make a full range of throws.

Garoppolo was injured during the 49ers' NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. The injury required shoulder surgery and rehab that was expected and did keep him out of mandatory minicamp. With Garoppolo unable to throw for much of the offseason, it also threw a monkey wrench into the Niners' plans to trade the QB as they cleared the way for 2021 first-round draft choice Trey Lance to take the reins.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported a week prior that Garoppolo was still expected to be traded by the end of July. Garoppolo's injury progress would seem to further those expectations for an upcoming swap. The Niners are reportedly "thrilled" about where the QB is health-wise. However, as noted by Rapoport, there won't be any news on a new destination for Garoppolo until he's fully healthy and ready to play.

It's been a slow-moving situation in San Francisco. Garoppolo has a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary, but the Niners have made it known they don't plan to cut Jimmy G, even with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa in line for big extensions.