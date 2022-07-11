Jimmy Garoppolo's agent says QB 'on schedule' in shoulder rehab

Around the NFL

With the Baker Mayfield trade in the rearview, Jimmy Garoppolo lingers as the next quarterback expected to be on the move.

While the San Francisco 49ers anticipated moving on from Jimmy G this offseason, shoulder surgery brought most trade talks to a halt earlier this spring.

With teams beginning to gear up for training camp in two weeks, the trade chatter should ramp up once again.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the expectation within the NFL continues to be that Garoppolo is traded by the end of the month. Pelissero also reached out to Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, regarding the quarterback's status, shoulder rehab, and recent trade rumors.

"He's progressing well and on schedule," Yee responded. "We're optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false."

The report Yee referred to came from Dan Sielo, who suggested Tampa Bay as a trade destination for Garoppolo -- to work behind Tom Brady, another Yee client, once again.

The 49ers have allowed the situation to unfold slowly, insisting they have no plans to cut the quarterback despite his non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary. As training camps begin to kick off later this month and clubs further evaluate their quarterback position, a trade partner could materialize. Or a preseason quarterback injury could provide an obvious landing spot for Jimmy G in the coming weeks.

