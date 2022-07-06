Around the NFL

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

Published: Jul 06, 2022 at 01:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Baker Mayfield's saga in Cleveland finally has a resolution: He's headed to Charlotte.

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical. Carolina later announced the acquisition.

Cleveland will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season, saving over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Carolina, meanwhile, will pay the fifth-year QB around $5 million. Mayfield, who was originally owed $18.858 million, agreed to a $3.5 million pay cut, but can earn back what he gave up in incentives.

Mayfield's journey with Cleveland began with the No. 1 selection of the 2018 draft. Mayfield encountered plenty of highs and lows, but his tenure ultimately pivoted toward divorce with the Browns' pursuit and eventual acquisition of Deshaun Watson. As the Browns attempted to convince Watson to agree to a trade to Cleveland, Mayfield became disgruntled and requested a trade soon after Watson initially eliminated the Browns from consideration.

When Watson changed his mind and chose the Browns, the Mayfield era was all but finished in Cleveland. Since mid-March, the Browns have shopped Mayfield, but with little leverage in trade negotiations, the team kept Mayfield on its roster and away from the facility while awaiting an acceptable offer.

They received such an offer this week.

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement announcing the trade. "From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time."

Mayfield heads to Carolina, where fellow 2018 top-three selection Sam Darnold already resides on a nearly identical rookie deal. Both Mayfield and Darnold are in the fifth and final year of their contracts, both of which were set to account for $18.858 million in salary cap space. The deal for Mayfield lowers that number to around $5 million while also throwing Darnold's future into doubt.

Garafolo reported there will now be a training camp competition between the former top-three 2018 draft picks to determine who will start for Carolina; third-round rookie Matt Corral is also on the roster.

Darnold arrived in Carolina in 2021 via trade as a reclamation project for the Panthers, but failed to prove he was worthy of long-term commitment. Mayfield, meanwhile, struggled while playing through multiple injuries last season, leading the Browns to seek other options at quarterback before dealing him to the Panthers.

It seems as if 2022 is now Mayfield's turn as the Panthers' reclamation project. Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and shoulder fracture, and if he can return fully healthy, he'll have one season to prove he can accomplish what Darnold couldn't.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury. The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video to Instagram this week of himself throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

news

Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

Terry McLaurin met the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a lucrative three-year extension with the Washington Commanders, expressing confidence all along that a deal would get done.

news

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb on potential of bounce-back season: 'The dam has to break at some point'

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb struggled to produce results while plagued by an ankle injury last season. Now fully healthy, the pass rusher feels a bounce-back season is right around the corner.

news

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson recently praised quarterback Jalen Hurts' leadership on "NFL Total Access." But while the lineman believes Philly has a great roster, he's been around long enough to know the importance of taking it day-by-day.

news

Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, was tabbed to become GM of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mike Grier is the first Black GM in the history of the NHL.

news

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Entering his second season, Micah Parsons has high hopes for both himself and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, a pair he thinks can rival that of the Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

news

Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW