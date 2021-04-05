Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers for three draft picks

As for Bridgewater, whether he stays or goes, his days as a QB1 are in question going forward after his sole season as the unquestioned starter in Carolina, one in which he produced 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts.

Fitterer said he talked to Bridgewater on Monday, along with the quarterback's representation.

"I think we're all on the same page of where we stand," Fitterer said. "I'll let coach kinda handle what the pecking order is and what the plan is. But, overall the whole idea of bringing Sam in, was to raise the competition level at the position to get to where we need to be."

However, later in the news conference, Fitterer's comments indicated Bridgewater could very well be suiting up elsewhere in 2021.

"I think there's things we have to work through, obviously," Fitterer said. "I already talked to Teddy's agents. We're gonna find the right place, whether it's here, wherever it may be, we'll figure things out, contract-wise, as well."

Carolina enters the upcoming draft with the No. 8 pick in the first round and though it just traded for Darnold, Fitterer doesn't believe that disqualifies the club from possibly taking another QB in the first round. Obviously, whether that's spin or not remains to be seen until after the draft has concluded.

"This doesn't take us out of anything in the draft. This doesn't take us out of taking a quarterback, doesn't take us out of taking any position," Fitterer said. "What we wanted to do going into this draft, you know through free agency, through this trade with Sam, is to get rid of all the needs that we have, we just wanted to get to a place where our roster was in a good spot where we can take the best possible player at No. 8."

Darnold's three-season stay in New York offered flashes of promise, but was overshadowed by uneven play and the chaos that surrounded him during the last season of Todd Bowles' stay as head coach and two years of tumult under Adam Gase.

Though Darnold heads to Charlotte with three season of experience under his belt, he'll still only be 24 when the 2021 campaign -- one that will see the Jets and Panthers play -- kicks off. He'll have the chance to play and learn under Rhule and Brady, which is likely to be a marked improvement from his stay in New York in which his head coach's future was often the talk of the town as much as his inability to showcase consistent progress.