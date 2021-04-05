Sam Darnold trade: Who are the winners and losers?

Sam Darnold: Is it too harsh to say he's the biggest winner because he gets away from the Jets? Well, it's true. Darnold never got a real chance at success in New York, considering he arrived during an exceptionally dysfunctional and unstable period. In his three seasons, the roster was among the worst in the league, and the coaching was substandard, particularly in the last two seasons when Adam Gase was in charge. Darnold also had an incredible amount of bad injury luck, missing time for, among other things, an injured shoulder and mononucleosis. Two head coaches and one general manager were fired during his three-year tenure. Now he gets to reset his career in Carolina, which will reportedly pick up his fifth-year option, signaling that the organization sees him as the starter. He will be coached by Matt Rhule and Joe Brady and will have better weapons in ﻿D.J. Moore﻿﻿, Christian McCaffrey and familiar face Robby Anderson﻿. For Darnold, there won't be anymore excuses if the results don't pick up and if his tendency to throw maddening interceptions doesn't end, but for a quarterback with a career completion percentage under 60 percent, this is about as good a landing spot as one could hope for. Yes, three seasons is a pretty good sample size to make a judgment on a player, but important note: Darnold will be just 24 years old when the season starts.