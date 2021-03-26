BYU, Michigan, Virginia Tech pro days: Zach Wilson electric in workout

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 4





﻿﻿﻿﻿Plenty of eyes were on Wilson, the top prospect performing on Friday, even as two blockbuster trades were shaking up the outlook for the 2021 NFL Draft. He didn't participate in any physical testing after tweaking his hamstring a few weeks ago, choosing instead to stick with a throwing session and measurements. He dazzled with his ability to throw accurately on the run.





"(He) made some incredible off-platform throws. To the right, to the left," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah during Friday's Path to the Draft Pro Day Special. "... You saw him drive the football with pace, velocity and accuracy. There were some misses down the field; I wouldn't read too much into that. ... It was more movement from a quarterback than I think we've ever seen for a pro day."





Wilson measured 6-2 1/8 and 214 pounds with a hand size at 9 1/2 inches, which is big enough not to ring the QB-hand size alarms.





"There were a couple throws I missed, couple things I overshot,” Wilson told NFL Network after the workout. "Just want to make it a little easier on the receivers, but they did a great job of making me look good."