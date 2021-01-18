NFL memo details different format for combine; individual workouts will be held on pro days

The NFL has informed teams, via a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday, that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is officially changing formats.

Among the alterations will be no in-person workouts at the combine as they will take place at colleges' pro days, all interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams.

The largest change to the traditionally week-long showcase of college prospects in February is that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person workouts at the combine in 2021.

"Instead, any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses," the memo reads.

The league added it would work with individual schools to achieve consistency in the dills and testing that takes place with each NFL team gaining access of video for the workouts. Schools also will be asked to conduct virtual media availabilities with combine invitees to help "promote" the prospects and the 2021 NFL Draft.

In addition, the NFL is currently working alongside club physicians and trainers to develop a way in which to obtain "comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects." In-person testing will be available for "a certain number of prospects" at designated locations, likely in early April.

All teams' interviews and psychological testing is going to be done virtually under the coordination of Jeff Foster and his staff.