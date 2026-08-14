Jerry Jones: Michah Parsons trade allowed Cowboys to take 'risks' to improve defense

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to liken the Micah Parsons trade to the legendary Hershel Walker swap that spurred the club's dynastic run in the 1990s.

Jones noted on Thursday that the Parsons trade was the impetus behind the Cowboys' defensive rebuild heading into 2026.

"You could say those picks got us key players, but the main thing that the Herschel Walker trade did, it caused me to be more aggressive and caused us to, if you will, take more risk because we had more picks," Jones said Thursday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "It's like going to Las Vegas with some extra money in your pocket or going out there with the baby's new pair of shoes and formula money in your pocket. You can't be as good a crapshooter as you are when you've got the baby's new pair of shoes throwing out there with it.

"So, in a way," he added, "this actually created a mental part to us and to my role in it with me, to step out and make the moves and take, if you will, risks that are involved to be where we are today with a complete makeover of the defense."