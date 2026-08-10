Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 30-21: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson vaults 25 spots; Eagles’ Jalen Carter returns

2025 stats: 17 games | 54 tackles | 14 tfl | 14.5 sacks | 1 INT | 35 QB hits | 4 FF

Hutchinson's career year came at the perfect time. Fresh off signing a mega-extension, with a record $141 million guaranteed, the Lions star proved his worth. Hutch set career highs in sacks, QB hits and forced fumbles, fighting off constant chip blocks to log a league-best 89 QB pressures. That he did all this coming off a season-ending leg injury made Hutchinson's 2025 campaign all the more impressive; he just missed out on Comeback Player of the Year honors, but made his second Pro Bowl, earned his first second-team All-Pro accolade and ranked as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. With a fully healthy offseason under his belt, there's no telling what Hutchinson and the playoff-hungry Lions can accomplish.

NFL Pro Insight for Hutchinson: Hutchinson is the first player since sacks were first tracked in 1982 to record 35+ sacks and 5+ interceptions in his first four career seasons.