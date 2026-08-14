Titans' Robert Saleh not concerned by Cam Ward's struggles vs. Niners: 'No doubt' he is capable

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward struggled mightily in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even the most zealous Titans Kool-Aid guzzler would have to admit it was an ugly first game for the second-year signal-caller and 2025 No. 1 overall pick.

Ward was scattershot for much of his three drives, going 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards against Niners backups. The big-armed quarterback repeatedly missed his targets, particularly on slants and over the middle, putting the pigskin just out of reach of open receivers. Few reps in the pocket looked comfortable for the QB, and on the occasions he tried to make things happen outside of structure, Ward nearly turned it over.

In a year the Titans built the offense around the dynamic but inconsistent quarterback and provided a proven offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll, seeing Ward's first live action include so many misfires was cringeworthy. However, it’s far from the final test for Ward and the Titans.

“The good news is going back and digging in on the film, every pass play that (Daboll) called yesterday we’ve run in practice,” Titans head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “You guys have been there and you guys have seen flashes of Cam and the entire offense operating at a very high level. It’s as simple as just time on task.

"Every single one of those plays he’s executed flawlessly in practice. He’s got to be able to have the confidence in not only himself but his teammates to execute, get your feet down, play with great technique and deliver the football just like he has. We’re going to continue to harp on the technique, all the fundamentals, continue to rep things at a high level. It’s just reps.”