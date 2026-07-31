Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stefon Diggs to NFC East?

A life of leisure and looking good doing it no doubt awaits Jimmy G. He was contemplating retirement but is now interested in another go. Whether that's during the summer or waiting for an injury to open a slot remains to be seen. If he is to get back in the saddle, the Rams seem like the best option, and coming back to L.A. is something Sean McVay would love. No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson competing with Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 job is worrisome and puzzling in 17 different ways. Getting Garoppolo back to provide a veteran just-in-case option behind Matthew Stafford would be ideal and would do nothing to hinder Simpson's development. ... Can't sleep on Garoppolo heading back to his original landing spot with the Patriots and former offensive coordinator/head coach Josh McDaniels, if the reigning AFC champs would rather have someone more proven than Tommy DeVito behind Drake Maye.