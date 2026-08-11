NFL Power Rankings: Rams enter preseason on top; Seahawks at No. 3, Patriots outside top 10
The "NFL Daily" crew interviews Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at 2026 training camp practice.
The pads are cracking, the preseason has begun, and we can all acknowledge football is indeed back.
There's no better time than now to sort out the order of power in the NFL.
As I noted in my division power rankings earlier this summer, I'm taking over for the excellent Eric Edholm and delivering weekly power rankings all season long. Please redirect all cheers and criticisms from Eric to me via social media by clicking here.
With that in mind, these rankings are coming in hot and fresh. There's no connection to past order here; we're starting anew together.
You've heard the sound bites, read the headlines and drowned in the tidal wave of optimism. The Rams are Lombardi Trophy favorites, seemingly destined for a march to a Super Bowl that will be played in their home stadium, the same location in which they won their last title. It's never that easy, of course, but GM Les Snead has built a monster in Los Angeles. With Myles Garrett trading brown and orange for royal blue and sol, Aaron Donald nearing a potential return from retirement to hop back onto the bandwagon he once captained, and Matthew Stafford coming off an MVP-winning season, this is a year the Rams go for it all. It will be up to them to make it through to the other side of a season-long gauntlet in their attempt to claim the throne.
After falling painfully short of the Super Bowl last season, the Broncos return one of the most complete rosters in the NFL with hope spilling out of their saddlebags. There's good reason for the optimism: Their core contributors return on both defense and offense, and they've added a new weapon in explosive receiver Jaylen Waddle. Theoretically, the team that finished 14-3 last season should be even better. The Broncos have enjoyed an ideally quiet camp, are led by a veteran coach with a history of high-level success, welcomed their quarterback back into the fold after his injury-related exit in January and are hoping J.K. Dobbins can fulfill his sky-high promises (including completing a full season). They also have five 2025 playoff qualifiers on their schedule in the first six weeks of the season. Right now, they're one of the elite contenders. They'll hope the same is true by the time winter arrives.
The reigning champs lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency, don't yet have his former running mate, Zach Charbonnet, available as he continues on his journey back from a torn ACL, and are placing a lot of backfield responsibility on the likes of rookie Jadarian Price and backup George Holani. Star defender Nick Emmanwori remains on the physically unable to perform list, too, although there's hope Mike Macdonald's ultimate chess piece can return in time for Week 1. Otherwise, everything is great for the Seahawks. Continuity will reign early in 2026, thanks in large part to the return of a familiar starting offensive lineup. The suffocating defense lost some pieces to free agency in the offseason, requiring reinforcement that could be tested, but there's little reason to think the 'Hawks will be anywhere but right back in the thick of the NFC race.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp joins "Inside Training Camp Live" and discusses where the Seattle Seahawks offense stands ahead of 2026.
It might seem shocking to see the Eagles land at such a lofty place. That's fair, especially given how poorly they performed in the latter portion of the 2025 season. Things seem different with this team now, though, starting with the vibes. Everyone seems happier -- with the scheme directed by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, with the standard of accountability being emphasized within the building, and with some of the additions made on both sides of the ball. Jonathan Greenard's absence (pec strain) is concerning but doesn't leave the kind of gaping hole that such an injury would create on lesser teams. There's plenty to sort out with this new-look receiving corps, too, but after moving on from the drama that seemed to follow A.J. Brown, I trust this steadily competitive franchise to produce a better offense, pair it with a talented defense and make another run at an NFC East crown (and more).
Any time a team makes a coaching change, a bit of uncertainty follows. If you've spent the first two weeks of training camp staring at DJ Moore, however, you're probably too lost in the honeymoon sauce to have concerns. The Bills return their most important players offensively, have the same offensive director with Joe Brady's promotion to the top job and will open their shiny new stadium with the same Super Bowl ambitions that have existed perennially in Buffalo throughout the 2020s. While I have some minor questions regarding the defense, this team still revolves around Josh Allen and James Cook. The Bills will find themselves in the hunt for the AFC crown once again in 2026.
Another perennial contender that made a coaching change, Baltimore heads into the 2026 season with the same Lamar Jackson-led core and reasons to feel good about the upcoming campaign. Trey Hendrickson traded a Bengals uniform for a purple-and-black kit, providing the Ravens with the true edge-rushing threat they lacked last season. Rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is turning heads in camp, offering the potential to become the big-bodied target Jackson has needed in his corps. There are questions about offensive line, though. Ethan Pocic is aiming to replace Tyler Linderbaum at center but hasn't yet won the job as he returns from a torn Achilles, and the rest of the interior trio blends veteran experience (John Simpson) with a bulldozing rookie (No. 14 overall pick Vega Ioane). If those three jell, the O-line could help the Ravens become an offensive machine once again. That said, Baltimore's 2026 prospects really hinge on the performance of the defense under first-time head coach Jesse Minter. After last year's struggles on that side of the ball, Minter must get the group tuned up in order to return the proud franchise to the playoffs following a losing season.
I heard you, Liam Coen, and I'd like you to know that I very much respect your team, your first-year accomplishments and your trajectory. Jacksonville was one of my favorite squads to watch during the latter half of the 2025 season because of how explosive the offense became. Trevor Lawrence finally started to creep toward establishing himself as the star quarterback the franchise has long needed, and the results were so strong that the Jaguars didn't feel the need to make many changes in the offseason. I'm going to trust their process as we near the start of the 2026 campaign and reserve a place on their bandwagon until they give me a reason to hop off.
The Bengals finally invested in their defense and proved to the rest of the NFL that they're serious about contending again. That's a good start, and so far, early returns are very promising -- so much so that Joe Burrow and the Bengals' increasingly complex offense has been frustrated at times during camp. This is being sold as a real "iron sharpens iron" situation, which is either the product of typical camp optimism or a sign of good things to come. If Burrow can (finally) stay healthy, I expect this to be the best Bengals team we've seen since Cincy reached Super Bowl LVI.
We know what Houston is by now: A team with a fantastic defense and an offense that leaves us wishing for more. That defense can carry the Texans to another playoff appearance, but if they're ever going to advance beyond the Divisional Round, C.J. Stroud and Co. will have to do their part. David Montgomery's arrival is encouraging and could produce much-needed ground-game improvements, provided Houston's offseason additions along the offensive line (most notably, Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and first-round pick Keylan Rutledge) finally push this group beyond the average-or-worse space it has occupied in the last two years. There are still valid questions at receiver, of course; Tank Dell is slowly working his way back but shouldn't be counted on significantly at this stage. If that changes, watch out.
I'd have the Bears ranked slightly higher than this right now if not for the unexpected crisis they've encountered in the secondary, where Coby Bryant, Kyler Gordon and an assortment of depth players have already been sidelined by injuries. That's a legitimate cause for concern at this stage. Offensively, the departure of DJ Moore wasn't expected to deal a significant blow to Chicago's receiving corps, but it also placed a larger burden of responsibility on Luther Burden III, who suffered a groin injury over the weekend and reportedly will miss the entire preseason. That's not the collection of news an aspiring Super Bowl contender wants to receive in early August. I'll still carry Bears stock as of now because I am a believer in their trajectory, but Chicago faces some early challenges.
I am extremely high on the 2026 Cowboys. I understand this is partially the product of projection on defense, but Dallas is my favorite under-the-radar title contender right now. Jerry Jones and Co. attacked their defensive weaknesses in the offseason, signing free agents Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant, trading for Rashan Gary and Dee Winters, and spending their first three draft picks on that side of the ball (first-rounder Caleb Downs has been as advanced as advertised, while third-rounder Jaishawn Barham is already turning heads as a potential steal). If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can assemble these pieces effectively, the 'Boys will be pairing an upgraded defense with one of the league's most explosive offenses. That's a recipe for a leap in Year 2 under Brian Schottenheimer.
I know: It seems absurd to place the reigning AFC champions outside of the top 10. But this isn't your typical conference title winner. New England rode a dreamlike turnaround to a Super Bowl LX appearance on a vehicle that was all but guaranteed to swap out a few key parts once the journey ended. Stefon Diggs, Garrett Bradbury, K'Lavon Chaisson, Khyiris Tonga, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings and Jaylinn Hawkins are all gone. Each of those individuals played a key role in the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl, and the fallout from that defeat -- in which New England was clearly overmatched by Seattle -- came with justifiable questions about whether their run was a fluke (and a product of a soft schedule). That said, the team still has MVP runner-up Drake Maye, added star receiver A.J. Brown to a WR group that also welcomed Romeo Doubs, and bolstered the offensive line with free agent pickup Alijah Vera-Tucker and first-round selection Caleb Lomu. There's still plenty of reason to feel good about the Pats' outlook; I just need them to prove doubters wrong before moving them up in these rankings.
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown chats on "Inside Training Camp Live" about how he has been realizing his compatibility within the Patriots' offensive array of talented players.
Matt LaFleur knew his team needed a reset after the disappointing fashion in which the Packers finished their 2025 season. That included shipping out some contributors in order to sort out some logjams and also adjust to a schematic overhaul on the defensive side (e.g., trading Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia, sending Rashan Gary to Dallas), providing Green Bay with what is hopefully a fresh start. There are some lingering unanswered questions that could factor significantly into how this season plays out, though. Micah Parsons, Devonte Wyatt, Tucker Kraft and Zach Bako-Bewele are all returning from significant injuries. Josh Jacobs' legal status remains undetermined at this time, and backup RB MarShawn Lloyd hasn't yet proven he can stay healthy enough to be counted on. 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden will undoubtedly enter his second season with heightened expectations in the receiving corps. But on paper, this team is talented enough to make serious noise in 2026 -- and should carry some added motivation after falling victim to the rival Bears amid Chicago's rise to prominence last year.
Jahmyr Gibbs' contract extension is done, which means we can now shift the collective Lions focus onto the season instead of practice participation. The addition of center Cade Mays was quietly very important to a team that learned in 2025 how crucial offensive line play can be to its chances of success, and Monday's news of his wrist injury is equally as important -- and quite unfortunate. Rookie right tackle Blake Miller arrives with an increased responsibility as a projected starter, but the Lions also hedged against that risk by adding veteran Larry Borom, making me feel better about their outlook. OL's the area that matters most in Detroit. As we've seen with Dan Campbell's Lions, when they block well, they're successful.
Much of the Chiefs' standing at this point in the preseason depended on where Patrick Mahomes was on his road back to the field. Mahomes' clearance to practice fully at the start of camp was a huge win. I have some concerns regarding Kansas City's rebuilt secondary, largely because it depends heavily on rookie Mansoor Delane to produce immediately and is also (perhaps overambitiously) hoping L'Jarius Sneed can rediscover his excellence opposite Delane. I'm also still not overly excited about what the receiving corps offers, especially with Xavier Worthy dealing with another shoulder issue. What's most important, though, is Mahomes' participation, and it seems like he's on track to start Week 1. From there, K.C.'s planned redemption tour begins.
I'm likely underrating San Francisco at this stage, but that's why the Power Rankings are performed frequently -- almost as frequently as the visits the 49ers receive from the injury bug. Yes, for yet another year, the Niners are already adjusting to losses. Ricky Pearsall is done for the season, George Kittle is still working back from the Achilles injury he suffered in January, and three other receivers (Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, De'Zhaun Stribling) are battling ailments. The good news: The 49ers still reached the Divisional Round last season despite dealing with a ton of injuries. They're nothing if not experienced in how to endure such challenges.
The schematic nerd in me cannot wait to see what a Mike McDaniel-led offense looks like in powder blue and gold. Jim Harbaugh has proven he wants his teams to establish the run, and he went out and added a ground-game savant in McDaniel, a coach who built his reputation on designing highly effective rushing attacks in San Francisco. Now, he's equipped with a deliciously diverse backfield comprised of a stallion (Omarion Hampton), a bruiser (Kimani Vidal) and a sprinter (Keaton Mitchell). Combining those backs with Justin Herbert, a solid receiving corps and another versatile group at tight end, this offense has the potential to score in bunches -- if the offensive line can stay healthy. That's essential for the Chargers to finally elevate to the next level; perhaps this is the year they finally do it.
The NFC North is the one division in which one could realistically make a Lombardi-contending case for any of its four members entering 2026. Chicago was last season's darling, Detroit is aiming to get back on track after missing the playoffs, Green Bay lurks as a disruptor with clear strengths ... and then there's Minnesota. The Vikings won nine games last year with zero reliability under center, then quickly signed Kyler Murray, who apparently just locked up the starting quarterback job. If Murray solves Minnesota's quarterback conundrum, everything about this team improves, starting with Justin Jefferson's production. On paper, there might be a weak spot or two defensively, but DC Brian Flores has shown he's capable of maximizing the talent he's given. These Vikes aren't sleepers, but they're certainly a candidate for climbing the rankings as the season progresses.
Daniel Jones' injury-related departure undercut a season that seemed to have limitless potential and simultaneously made us forget about how good Indianapolis was in the first half of last year's campaign. Luckily, Jones seems ready to roll entering 2026. Jonathan Taylor's latest contract matter has been resolved, and a strong offensive line returns to support the whole operation. I am concerned, though, about the Colts' receiving corps, which seems concerningly thin after Indy traded away Michael Pittman Jr. and replaced him with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Ultimately, if the Colts can recapture the magic that propelled them toward the top of the league in the first two months of 2025, they'll climb these rankings and make serious noise in the AFC playoff race.
Mike McCarthy's first camp as coach of his hometown team included the introduction of a new mantra (Tempered!) and a notable departure from how Mike Tomlin operated practices. That could be good for Pittsburgh, a team that should be in the playoff hunt but also has to establish its identity under a new coach. The passing attack should be better, thanks to the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., and the Steelers have the personnel up front to run effectively, but this will still come down to whether Aaron Rodgers can get the job done. Fortunately, the 42-year-old has a familiar coach directing him in what will be Rodgers' final NFL season. We'll see how far he can take it.
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I'm worried about New Orleans' depth in the trenches, especially after the Saints lost defensive lineman Bryan Bresee to a season-ending injury during camp and as Cam Jordan manages a hamstring injury at 37 years old. Now that I've gotten the negativity out of the way, I love how this campaign is shaping up for New Orleans, an under-the-radar team that enters Year 2 under Kellen Moore -- with this being the first season in which Moore has a defined starter in Tyler Shough. The QB looked the part late last year and built the type of end-of-season momentum that precedes organizational turnarounds. In a very winnable division, I'm expecting these Saints to become one of the league's most pleasant surprises.
The Buccaneers began camp with abjectly bad vibes swirling around the club. Baker Mayfield staked his position as a "disrespected" quarterback out to prove his team's front office erred in not making him a member of the $50 million-per-year club, and that was after defensive tackle Vita Vea -- who is also entering a contract year -- requested a trade. It's precisely the type of precarious situation in which veteran leadership typically sees the squad through the storm, but the Bucs' longest-tenured players (Mike Evans and Lavonte David) both bid Tampa adieu in the offseason. I've got a bad feeling about this situation for hot-seat occupier Todd Bowles, even if there's still enough talent to justify a higher placement and greater expectations. The Bucs must prove to me that they're not going to succumb to the negativity before I start to believe.
The reigning NFC South champs have been bitten by the injury bug harder than any other team in the NFL so far, eliminating some players (Nic Scourton, Chris Brazzell II) for the season and leaving others (Taylor Moton, the still-recovering Ikem Ekwonu) on uncertain timetables for return. Fortunately, the Panthers attempted to hedge against such an outcome up front, adding first-round pick Monroe Freeling and veteran Rasheed Walker to bolster the tackle positions. Still, I can't help but feel as if this team is suddenly on thinner ice -- and vulnerable enough to be overtaken by another divisional foe in a wide-open race.
Cam Ward's sophomore campaign should produce a major leap forward, if not a total breakout. Yes, that's setting the bar rather high, but after enduring the adversity and dysfunction that accompanies in-season coach firings, Ward is now in a very favorable situation. Brian Daboll is his offensive coordinator. Tennessee spent the No. 4 overall pick on the top receiver in the 2026 class, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, who is already producing highlight-reel plays in camp. Wan'Dale Robinson is on board, too, giving Ward a couple of legit targets in a receiving corps that relied heavily on rookies (who also return) a year ago. Robert Saleh assembled a defense filled with his type of guys, and while I'm not yet convinced the unit will be significantly better, its identity should at least be more aggressive. The Titans could use some aggression, starting with this ranking.
This ranking illustrates my trepidation regarding Atlanta. It's a team that has the talent to land higher than this, but also has already lost Jalon Walker to a season-ending injury and still doesn't have much clarity regarding its outlook under center. Michael Penix Jr. is still returning from his latest ACL repair, Tua Tagovailoa began camp with back issues, and the situation became so dire that Atlanta raced to the open market to bring in Cooper Rush in late July. I like that the Falcons have options at QB, but I don't like the fact that neither option seems very viable at this stage. All of this can change for the better by the time Week 1 arrives. I'm hoping it does for Atlanta's (and Kevin Stefanski's) sake.
Once you're done sipping the Carson Beck Kool-Aid (I know, it really is refreshing), come take a seat with me and consider where the Cardinals are right now. They're entering 2026 with a veteran bridge quarterback, another respected backup behind him and a rookie who turned heads in the Hall of Fame Game. While it carries a lower ceiling, that scenario suddenly doesn't sound too bad, especially when considering the weaponry Arizona has assembled: newly minted Madden NFL 99 Club member Trey McBride, No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and 1,000-yard receiver Michael Wilson. Not bad! Much of the Cards' success will depend on whether they can protect Jacoby Brissett and if they can consistently get stops defensively. But despite this No. 26 ranking, I'm shifting toward a sunnier outlook with this team.
Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are back. Wan'Dale Robinson is gone, while Malik Nabers isn't yet participating fully in camp. Isaiah Likely looms as a potential difference-maker, but as of now, we can only project how his arrival might affect the offense under the direction of OC Matt Nagy. On paper, the defense should be better than it was last season. With John Harbaugh taking over, plenty of unanswered questions remain. The pieces are there to power this team to an improvement over its 4-13 mark in 2025, but we're not exactly standing on firm ground as of now. Plus, the Giants still need to sort out their morass of receivers battling for jobs behind Darius Slayton and fast-rising rookie Malachi Fields. There's plenty of room to climb, a process that begins in September.
The Browns present one of the more intriguing situations because of where they are in their rebuilding journey. Their 2025 draft class was arguably the best of any team in the NFL, and early reports out of camp suggest they've found a true gem in second-round receiver Denzel Boston. For the first time since the days of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns might have some legitimate depth in the pass-catching department -- but the guys tasked with throwing the football aren't exactly inspiring great expectations. With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders yo-yoing in their battle for the starting job, it's fair to expect another low-output season from this offense, even after Cleveland's a coaching change. And that same staff turnover leaves questions about how effective this defense will be, especially after trading away Myles Garrett. A year or two from now, the Browns might have a very strong core. For now, though, it's a work in progress with plenty left to sort out.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses the sharing of first-team reps with quarterback Deshaun Watson along with other things happening during training camp.
Stefon Diggs is now a Commander, which is cool, but Washington's season truly hinges on Jayden Daniels returning fully healthy and finding a way to stay on the field. That, and substantial improvement from the defense, a unit that has been revamped with a large influx of veteran additions after finishing dead last in yards allowed in 2025. This is the year in which Dan Quinn must prove he has strong coaching chops -- or else. It's also the season in which Daniels must prove he's more durable than he was in 2025, a task that undoubtedly becomes more challenging after losing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps for what will be a significant portion of the season, if not all of it. There's reason to be hopeful, but it feels increasingly as if the Commanders have to thread the needle to find success in 2026.
Geno Smith is reportedly torching New York's defense. It's a great sign for a Jets offense that was generally lifeless down the stretch last season and simultaneously a bad sign for a defense that must be better if Aaron Glenn is going to keep his job beyond 2026. Gang Green has some recognizable pieces on the defensive side, but many are currently dealing with health issues. Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also out right now due to injury, which isn't exactly encouraging. The Jets might need to be an offense-first team this season, and that concerns me -- not because I don't have faith in their personnel, but because that will reduce their margin for error. If everything comes together, though, it will be nice to see this long-suffering franchise climb these charts.
Las Vegas is in a better place than it was last season. New head man Klint Kubiak has his veteran QB in Kirk Cousins to guide the team onto the highway before handing driving responsibilities to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, which is nice. The Raiders' receiving corps still leaves plenty to be desired, though. If tight end Brock Bowers can stay healthy and return to form, they'll field a better offense. Oh, and if their revamped O-line can jell quickly, they'll inevitably improve, as last year's blocking unit was horrendous. Still, with so many new pieces -- including a rebuilt linebacking corps centered on two former Georgia Bulldogs (Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker) -- this squad seems like one that will start slow and finish strong.
The NFL's most obvious teardown happened in Miami this offseason, stripping the Dolphins of their best receiver (Jaylen Waddle), most of their other reliable pass catchers and an assortment of defensive contributors. It's not an ideal time for Malik Willis to embrace his first opportunity as a full-time starting quarterback, but this is the hand new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan was forced to deal him. The pass-catching group lacks a legitimate threat, and while De'Von Achane returns as Miami's best weapon, it's not hard to envision a season in which the Fins' offense is frequently overmatched. The same might prove true for their secondary. Every rebuild has to start somewhere, though.