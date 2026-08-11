NFL Power Rankings: Rams enter preseason on top; Seahawks at No. 3, Patriots outside top 10

The pads are cracking, the preseason has begun, and we can all acknowledge football is indeed back.

There's no better time than now to sort out the order of power in the NFL.

As I noted in my division power rankings earlier this summer, I'm taking over for the excellent Eric Edholm and delivering weekly power rankings all season long. Please redirect all cheers and criticisms from Eric to me via social media by clicking here.

With that in mind, these rankings are coming in hot and fresh. There's no connection to past order here; we're starting anew together.