Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants return 'was everything I was expecting it to be'

One of the most raucous cheers in Saturday’s Giants-Vikings game at MetLife Stadium came with 5:18 left in the second quarter. It was the moment receiver Odell Beckham Jr. entered the game in a Big Blue jersey for the first time since December 2018.

“It was everything I was expecting it to be,” Beckham told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “Just the love to be able to be back here in a place I’ve done special things. It was a special moment with a lot of emotions going into it, so you kind of have to check them and make sure you don’t burn too much energy too early.”

Beckham played with the backups mostly over the second and third quarters of Saturday’s 13-10 preseason loss, seeing one fourth-quarter rep.

The former No. 12 overall pick by New York is competing to make the Giants roster. He opened camp with the backup crew but has taken some first-team snaps during training camp.

“[The ovation] was fun,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I love Odell. What he’s doing, what he’s fighting for, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out. It’s going to turn out the way it turns out based on what happens.”