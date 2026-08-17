Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants return 'was everything I was expecting it to be'
One of the most raucous cheers in Saturday’s Giants-Vikings game at MetLife Stadium came with 5:18 left in the second quarter. It was the moment receiver Odell Beckham Jr. entered the game in a Big Blue jersey for the first time since December 2018.
“It was everything I was expecting it to be,” Beckham told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “Just the love to be able to be back here in a place I’ve done special things. It was a special moment with a lot of emotions going into it, so you kind of have to check them and make sure you don’t burn too much energy too early.”
Beckham played with the backups mostly over the second and third quarters of Saturday’s 13-10 preseason loss, seeing one fourth-quarter rep.
The former No. 12 overall pick by New York is competing to make the Giants roster. He opened camp with the backup crew but has taken some first-team snaps during training camp.
“[The ovation] was fun,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I love Odell. What he’s doing, what he’s fighting for, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out. It’s going to turn out the way it turns out based on what happens.”
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Beckham sat out all of last season and has participated in just 23 games over the past four seasons.
He caught two of three targets on Saturday, generating 6 yards. While the production isn’t much, he did show spryness and the ability to generate separation, even if the ball didn’t find him a ton. His 10 routes run were tied for the most of any Giants WR, per Next Gen Stats.
“I’m impressed by the way he looks right now,” general manager Joe Schoen said during the TV broadcast.
Beckham signed in New York this offseason looking for a full-circle moment. Before he can have that dream capper to his career, OBJ must first make the squad. He’s battling the likes of veterans Darnell Mooney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios for a roster spot.
Beckham felt good coming out of his first game action since Dec. 8, 2024.
“It’s just a day-by-day thing,” Beckham said. “I feel good as far as my body, knowing what I can do. It’s just going to be making the most of the opportunities that come your way. ... That goes for everybody. It’s been a minute [since I played in a game], but I feel the same as leaving practice.”
New York has two more preseason games, at Miami and “at” the New York Jets in the annual Snoopy Bowl, for Beckham to state his case.