Giants defenders applaud Jaxson Dart for sliding in practice: 'We've been begging him to do that'
"Good Morning Football" taps into the combined experience and knowledge of the breakfast table to break down their expectations of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in his second year in the NFL.
One of the Giants' top priorities entering 2026 is preserving second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart's availability.
In order to accomplish this goal, Dart will have to protect himself more often.
It's been a work in progress, but it seems as if Dart might finally be turning a corner.
During Giants practice Monday, Dart took off on a scramble, then slid near the sideline instead of embracing contact with a defender. According to those in attendance (like ESPN's Jason McCourty), the entire defensive sideline erupted in cheers, high-fiving Dart for his safe decision.
"Yeah, we've been begging him to do that for a while now, so I'm glad that he's starting to practice it," edge rusher Brian Burns told reporters afterward while chuckling, per SNY.
Dart's gritty style of play quickly endeared him to Giants fans during his rookie season, but with that approach came a heightened risk of injury. Dart missed two games after suffering a concussion in Week 10, prompting the organization to emphasize to Dart the importance of self preservation.
Dart initially resisted their recommendations, telling reporters that big hits are "just part of the game" in early December.
Judging by Monday's action, it seems the quarterback is willing to adjust. As the defense's elation suggested, this is good news for everyone in New York.