Giants defenders applaud Jaxson Dart for sliding in practice: 'We've been begging him to do that'

One of the Giants' top priorities entering 2026 is preserving second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart's availability.

In order to accomplish this goal, Dart will have to protect himself more often.

It's been a work in progress, but it seems as if Dart might finally be turning a corner.

During Giants practice Monday, Dart took off on a scramble, then slid near the sideline instead of embracing contact with a defender. According to those in attendance (like ESPN's Jason McCourty), the entire defensive sideline erupted in cheers, high-fiving Dart for his safe decision.

"Yeah, we've been begging him to do that for a while now, so I'm glad that he's starting to practice it," edge rusher Brian Burns told reporters afterward while chuckling, per SNY.