Could Steelers keep 4 QBs? Praise for Mason Rudolph crowds picture in Pittsburgh

It’s sounding more feasible by the day that the Pittsburgh Steelers could keep four quarterbacks when they set their initial 53-man roster later this month.

Following the selection of Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 draft and the return of Aaron Rodgers for one last hurrah, the Steelers boasted a crowded QB room that included veteran backup Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. The question all offseason has been whether the club would keep all four – an unusual move, but not unheard of.

Given recent glowing comments from Mike McCarthy about Rudolph, the belief that the quartet could all make the squad is growing.

“I can't tell you how pleased I am with him,” McCarthy said of Rudolph last week, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The experience that he's gained, I think, is incredibly valuable to us. But the footwork is different. [The] throws are better than I knew. Just like anything in the quarterback room, you really don't know until you stand next to them or you're out there on the field, really how each guy throws the ball.”