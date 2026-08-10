Could Steelers keep 4 QBs? Praise for Mason Rudolph crowds picture in Pittsburgh
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It’s sounding more feasible by the day that the Pittsburgh Steelers could keep four quarterbacks when they set their initial 53-man roster later this month.
Following the selection of Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 draft and the return of Aaron Rodgers for one last hurrah, the Steelers boasted a crowded QB room that included veteran backup Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. The question all offseason has been whether the club would keep all four – an unusual move, but not unheard of.
Given recent glowing comments from Mike McCarthy about Rudolph, the belief that the quartet could all make the squad is growing.
“I can't tell you how pleased I am with him,” McCarthy said of Rudolph last week, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The experience that he's gained, I think, is incredibly valuable to us. But the footwork is different. [The] throws are better than I knew. Just like anything in the quarterback room, you really don't know until you stand next to them or you're out there on the field, really how each guy throws the ball.”
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Couple McCarthy’s comments with GM Omar Khan backing the possibility of keeping four, and it doesn’t sound like Rudolph is going anywhere. Veteran Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly took things a step further, writing over the weekend that “Rudolph isn’t getting released, cut, traded, or put on the practice squad. Full stop.” Alrighty then.
While Rudolph could net a draft pick in a trade with a club looking for a veteran backup, that would leave the Steelers with two QBs behind a 42-year-old who have never taken an NFL snap. Pittsburgh doesn’t want to risk its season spiraling if Rodgers has to miss time. Rudolph might not be an every-week starter, but he’s shown he can hold his own in spot action.
So, if Rudolph isn’t moved and Allar, the No. 76 overall pick back in April, isn’t going anywhere, then it comes down to whether Howard can show enough during the preseason to win a roster spot. The club showered Howard with praise early in the offseason, but that didn’t stop the Steelers from drafting Allar. The 24-year-old missed all of last season with a hand injury, including preseason action, but he likely wouldn’t make it through waivers if he flashes during the next three weeks.
Preseason action, starting with Thursday’s tilt against the Green Bay Packers, will go a long way in determining how the QB room is sorted out. The need to see the youngsters take reps is why it’s interesting that McCarthy is considering giving Rodgers significant reps in the first two preseason games.