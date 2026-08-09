Steelers' Pat Freiermuth interjects to save youngster from skirmishing fans

Over five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pat Freiermuth has come up clutch a time or two.

He was a hero during training camp recently, rescuing a child from being caught in the middle of some unruly fans.

In a video posted by Ted Lebon on Aug. 1, two men – using the term loosely – can be seen shoving each other in the midst of a scrum gathered seeking Steelers autographs. Freiermuth, on the other end of a barricade, quickly zoomed in to swoop up a youngster and rescue him from the violent idiocy.