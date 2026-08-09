Steelers' Pat Freiermuth interjects to save youngster from skirmishing fans
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth joins "Inside Training Camp Live" and discusses new head coach Mike McCarthy's leadership.
Over five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pat Freiermuth has come up clutch a time or two.
He was a hero during training camp recently, rescuing a child from being caught in the middle of some unruly fans.
In a video posted by Ted Lebon on Aug. 1, two men – using the term loosely – can be seen shoving each other in the midst of a scrum gathered seeking Steelers autographs. Freiermuth, on the other end of a barricade, quickly zoomed in to swoop up a youngster and rescue him from the violent idiocy.
Heading into his sixth NFL season, Freiermuth has posted 261 receptions for 2,676 yards with 22 touchdowns.
The 2021 NFL Draft second-round choice is entering his age-28 season and coming off a year in which he posted 41 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns, though those numbers could improve under new head coach Mike McCarthy and with Jonnu Smith no longer on the squad.