 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

Published: Aug 03, 2026 at 08:23 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The last time Aaron Rodgers saw significant preseason action was 2018, when Mike McCarthy was entering his final season in Green Bay. With the QB-coach reunion in Pittsburgh, it appears the clock will be turning back for Rodgers.

The 42-year-old told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games against the Packers and Jets -- Rodgers' two previous clubs.

"He (wants me out there for) 30 or 40 plays," Rodgers told Silver. "I said, 'Mike, if you want me to play, I'll play.' I'm not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will."

Related Links

Rodgers saw zero preseason action last year under Mike Tomlin. The last time he took a preseason snap was in 2023 -- two series in the Jets' preseason finale. The last time he took substantial preseason snaps was in 2018, eight seasons ago, in Green Bay.

It's interesting for McCarthy to want his quadragenarian quarterback to take up a significant chunk of preseason reps. The familiarity between McCarthy and his former quarterback was one of the selling points of the one-year coupling. Allowing Rodgers to dip his toe in the water is one thing, but 30 to 40 plays is something different.

The news is also curious given the Steelers' backup quarterback questions, particularly youngsters Will Howard, who took zero game snaps last season, and rookie Drew Allar battling for roster positioning. How the preseason snaps are divvied up could be telling as to who has the inside track behind Rodgers.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 40: Niners OT Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

The Luther Burden III hype train continues to hasten down the track.

news

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have the rookie season he expected after being drafted in the top 10. The RB is out to make a big leap in Year 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney decided to return to the Houston Texans, the club that picked him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

news

NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Jadeveon Clowney is putting an old uniform back on. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher agreed to terms to rejoin the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

Back Together Weekend wrapped up around the NFL on Sunday. Kevin Patra provides his top takeaways.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

Back Together Weekend kicked off in earnest around the NFL on Saturday. Nick Shook provides his top takeaways from the day's practices.

news

Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

The Detriot Lions signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Saturday.

news

Broncos' J.K. Dobbins promises to lead NFL in rushing in 2026, avoid injuries like 'Elasti-Boy'

J.K. Dobbins has heard the criticisms and knows folks don't believe he can stay healthy long enough to make a season-long difference.