RODGERS SAYS 'ZERO DEBATE' 2026 WILL BE FINAL SEASON IN NFLSTEELERS' AARON RODGERS SAYS 'ZERO DEBATE' 2026 WILL BE FINAL SEASON IN NFL
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Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a change of heart in the last two months: His 2026 season with the Steelers will be his last in the NFL.
On Tuesday, Rodgers reiterated to reporters the same statement he made in May after his signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsbrugh, telling reporters the upcoming campaign will definitively be his final go-around.
"Yeah, this is it," Rodgers said, via SteelersNow.com, as he reported to his final training camp as a pro. "... I thought last year might be it, but then Mike (McCarthy) got hired and I talked to my wife and she said, 'You can do one more year.' "
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One more year it is for Rodgers, the 42-year-old four-time NFL MVP who played well enough in 2025 to warrant a sequel in Pittsburgh. His Tuesday declaration doesn't come as a surprise, given his age and frequent flirtation with retirement over the last 18 months, but Rodgers' firm repetition of such intent signals a clear understanding of what lies ahead.
The 2026 season will be a reunion with McCarthy for Rodgers, who spent 13 years in the coach's offense in Green Bay before departing in 2023 for two fruitless years in New York. As he explained in May, Rodgers' decision to return was driven partially by Pittsburgh's decision to hire McCarthy.
With a clear end in sight, Rodgers will embark on his 22nd NFL season as if there is no tomorrow -- and no room for waffling.
"No," Rodgers said when asked if he might question his decision. "Zero debate."