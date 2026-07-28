Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a change of heart in the last two months: His 2026 season with the Steelers will be his last in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Rodgers reiterated to reporters the same statement he made in May after his signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsbrugh, telling reporters the upcoming campaign will definitively be his final go-around.

"Yeah, this is it," Rodgers said, via SteelersNow.com, as he reported to his final training camp as a pro. "... I thought last year might be it, but then Mike (McCarthy) got hired and I talked to my wife and she said, 'You can do one more year.' "