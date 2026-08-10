Larry Fitzgerald to have No. 11 retired by Cardinals in Week 7 ceremony

Fitzgerald was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. No Cardinal has worn No. 11 since the star wideout walked away from the game following the 2020 season.

The 11-time Pro Bowler spent his entire 17-year career in Arizona. He compiled 1,432 catches, 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns.

"The thing I remember most about his presence here is not just how he practiced on the practice field but the way he took his profession so seriously. He is a pro's pro," Bidwill said. "His presence, both setting the tone but also welcoming people and in the locker room being a little bit of a jokester and wanting to engage everyone around him. He contributed so much to this organization and so much to this community.

"He means so much to all of us."