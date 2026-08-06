2026 NFL training camp: Early takeaways for all 32 teams
NFL Network Mike Garafolo shares the latest on three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, former defensive tackle Aaron Donald working out in an official capacity with the Los Angeles Rams amid his decision-making process for a potential comeback.
The pads are on. The competition is ramping up -- and so is the news cycle.
With all 32 teams in the throes of training camp, juicy nuggets are flying fast and furious across the NFL diaspora. Consequently, I want to spotlight the developments that really caught my eye in the first week or so of camp. Let's take a quick trip through the entire league.
AFC EAST
• Daily reports of DJ Moore's impressive camp stream from Western New York. It appears Josh Allen might finally have the go-to target he's missed since Stefon Diggs left town.
• The defense has been a work in progress, particularly as it navigates health issues, but keep an eye on rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who has flashed throughout camp. The fourth-round pick might not push for a starting gig right off the bat, but continued improvement through the preseason could make him a vital cog, especially in the event of injury.
• The wide receiver pecking order remains a question at this stage. Preseason action should provide some separation. The rookies have a legit shot to carve out roles.
• Key starters Austin Jackson (RT) and Greg Dulcich (TE) have missed time with injury, but neither is expected to be a long-term issue. The absence of one (or both) would be painful for Miami's offense.
• Kayshon Boutte continues to showcase upside, particularly with his deep-ball skill set. Despite losing some reps to blockbuster acquisition A.J. Brown, Boutte has impressed daily. He's either going to net the Patriots something in a trade or force the team to keep him on the roster.
• Rookie Caleb Lomu has played everywhere but center along the offensive line. Versatility could give the Pats options before the No. 28 overall pick eventually takes over one of the tackle spots.
• We're still waiting for Christian Gonzalez's pay day. The good news is that the issue isn't keeping him off the field.
• The David Bailey hype train is running nonstop in Florham Park.
• Rookie Kenyon Sadiq suffering a "setback" from a hernia surgery isn't a positive sign for the athletic tight end making an immediate impact. The injury, as well as the inherent difficulty of transitioning to the pros at the TE position, could make this a slog for the No. 16 overall pick. Add in the praise of veteran Jelani Woods -- who played for Jets OC Frank Reich in Indy -- as a knock against Sadiq's early-season production.
"Good Morning Football" considers the factors playing into the New York Jets ahead of the 2026 NFL season and provides their analysis on how the team can benefit or avoid them.
AFC NORTH
• The Ethan Pocic signing did not, in fact, settle the starting center competition, with the veteran still working his way back from a torn Achilles. O-line coach Dwayne Ledford noted he expects the position battle is "going to take all of training camp."
• I'm neither surprised nor concerned that the Ravens offense was out of sync early in camp. These things take time. Call me in October if there are still major issues.
• Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane continues to be the toast of Ravens camp, piling up highlight-reel catches. OC Decan Doyle went so far as to compare the WR to former Saints star Michael Thomas. High praise is good in camp, but can the third-rounder push his way onto the field immediately?
• The under-center game has been ugly thus far. Cincy insists it's part of the plan to evolve the offense. It's fine to work out the kinks through August. If it continues to be an issue come real games, expect the Bengals to scrap it and go back to what Joe Burrow is more comfortable in.
• Andrei Iosivas has worked with the first-team offense, likely keeping him as WR3, but rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young could swipe the gig with more impressive plays like he showcased early this week. Young would bring a different element if he can bypass Iosivas.
• Ted Karras, former Patriot, on facing the revamped Bengals defense early in camp: "Today felt like going against the 2016 New England defense." Hmmmmmmm.
• Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders continue to rotate practices with the starters. Sanders reportedly looked like the slightly better QB early in camp, but Todd Monken will continue to divvy up the reps. Neither Watson nor Sanders standing out has seemingly opened the door for Dillon Gabriel. Oh, what fun. The majority of reports from Browns camp have been about the offense's struggles, which underscores the sad state of the quarterback competition.
• First-round pick Spencer Fano and fourth-year pro Dawand Jones are rotating days as the starting left tackle. Monken admitted Jones could open the season with the job if Fano needs time to get up to speed. That's not what you love hearing about a top-10 pick, but it's still early.
• Is the Browns D legit good or is the offense legit bad? Or a bit of both?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses the sharing of first-team reps with quarterback Deshaun Watson along with other things happening during training camp.
• The pads coming on seemed to have gotten the best out of first-round pick Max Iheanachor. The rookie OT was mostly looking ho-hum before the real thumping began. Then he stood tall against T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer. It's a good sign for the native Nigerian and the Steelers.
• It's too early to say whether 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard or 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar have an advantage in the quarterback room. That's what the preseason is for -- unless Aaron Rodgers takes all the snaps. It could come down to whether Howard can make 31-year-old Mason Rudolph expendable.
• Ignore the fake depth chart: Rico Dowdle appears on his way to taking the lead role in the timeshare with Jaylen Warren.
AFC SOUTH
• DeMeco Ryans called Keylan Rutledge a "SWARM player" -- Special Work ethic And Relentless Mindset. It's an acronym that embodies what Ryans has built, so it's no small thing for the coach to use it to describe a rookie battling for a starting gig. Rutledge can play center or guard, but the first-round pick feels like the opening-day pivot in Houston.
• Tank Dell participated in his first padded practice since 2024. It was in a limited capacity, but that's an excellent step nonetheless. Houston's offense is different when he's right.
• Jadeveon Clowney covers any questions about the Texans' pass-rush rotation behind the two-headed monster of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
• Daniel Jones has reportedly looked excellent just eight months removed from Achilles surgery, taking all the first-team reps early in camp. That's the best news Indy could hope for.
• The CBs, led by Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, have garnered praise, but is that partially due to facing a questionable WR crew? The Colts need Alec Pierce full-go.
• Tyler Warren could be in for a massive target share, given the questions at receiver.
• Riley Leonard has the inside track for the No. 2 QB gig over Anthony Richardson, who continues to ride the boom-or-bust roller coaster.
• Travis Hunter continues to have consistent work on both sides of the ball. In 11-on-11 work through six practices, the CB/WR had taken 51 reps on defense and 35 on offense, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Over the weekend, Hunter flashed his potential on both sides of the ball with an INT followed up by a 35-yard catch. The dual-threat should see more reps on D this year but won't be invisible on offense.
• Parker Washington's ascension continues. The slot receiver has been praised relentlessly through the opening parts of camp. With Washington blooming, Brian Thomas Jr. getting back on track and Jakobi Meyers remaining his steady self, the Jaguars don't need extensive contributions from Hunter on offense.
• Anton Harrison's move to left tackle appears all but official at this point.
• Carnell Tate's been mostly quiet, but the Ohio State product has flashed the big-play ability you'd hope to see from a top-five pick. Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has been showing out, with several beat reporters suggesting he's been the star of camp. Unfortunately, Ayomanor left practice early on Thursday with a shoulder issue. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that "it feels stable, but we'll get more info later." If Ayomanor is OK and continues to ascend, where will that put Calvin Ridley?
• Perhaps the best thing we can say of Cam Ward's development is that he's apparently playing "mistake-free football." That would be a significant improvement over last year.
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AFC WEST
• Bo Nix is healthy and looking good with OC Davis Webb. The new play-caller seems to be good for tight end Evan Engram as well.
• Riley Moss has been the talk of Broncos camp, making some jaw-dropping plays. The athletic corner has continued to keep 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron at bay. A booming contract year could lead to a massive payday for Moss. Barron continues to play a nickel role while rotating on the outside and handling some LB duties in dime. It's still unclear what job he'll have if Moss continues to thrive.
• The idea that Sam Ehlinger has a legit shot at pushing Jarrett Stidham for the No. 2 gig is not going away.
• I think it's safe to declare Patrick Mahomes completely fine. Every report out of camp reads like he isn't coming off a nasty knee injury, so why should we fret?
• Peter Woods looked the part when the pads came on. The first-round DT could be massive for K.C.'s defense.
• Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson seems poised to swipe the starting right tackle job. This feels like it warrants more attention.
• Rashee Rice participating in team drills Wednesday is a positive for a squad that continues to battle WR injuries -- Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Cyrus Allen (bone bruise in his shin). At one point this week in 11-on-11s, Mahomes' WR completions were to Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong and Jimmy Holiday.
• Kirk Cousins remains the starter. That doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. However, it was encouraging to hear that Fernando Mendoza bounced back from a rough outing over the weekend. Pushing aside the bad days and not letting them snowball is what the learning process is all about for young QBs.
• One name to watch: second-year DT Tonka Hemingway. The Raiders D needs someone to step up in the middle. Hemingway could be that man.
• The Chargers are still waiting for "someone to take" the starting left guard spot. The club continues to rotate snaps in a five-man competition between Trey Pipkins III, Kayode Awosika, rookie Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Branson Taylor.
• Mike McDaniel is glowing about Omarion Hampton. Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator said the second-year pro's had "as much -- if not the most -- growth of any player" on the club. That's probably a good sign for the RB's usage this season.
• Breathe easier, Chargers fans. Rashawn Slater avoided another devastating injury.
NFC EAST
• Brian Schottenheimer walked back comments about Tyler Guyton winning the left tackle job, but it’s clear that the former first-rounder is in the lead. Nate Thomas must improve significantly to have a shot. Guyton is the front-runner, but he's not out of the woods yet. The Cowboys could go in another direction, and Tyler Smith has gotten some reps during walkthroughs. Basically, it seems the Cowboys are open to other options if Guyton regresses.
• Is the Jaydon Blue breakout year coming? From an early-camp 45-yard TD dash to keeping himself trending when the pads came on, Blue has repeatedly flashed. The offense could use his explosive ability behind Javonte Williams.
• Caleb Downs is a pivotal piece of the Cowboys' revamped defense, but another rookie is garnering a ton of buzz in camp: former Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham. He has taken advantage of a limited DeMarvion Overshown, showing versatility.
• Malik Nabers participating is enormous for the Giants' early-season outlook on offense. Big Blue can’t replace his field-tilting talent.
• Perhaps Odell Beckham Jr.’s addition will be about more than nostalgia. The veteran was elevated to first-team work, giving him a better shot at making the roster. Head coach John Harbaugh mentioned 2025 undrafted free agent Dalen Cambre is also “making a move” in the WR corps. Preseason will separate this group.
• Edge rusher Abdul Carter picked up where he left off late last season, dominating camp early. Beating veteran tackle Andrew Thomas is no small feat. The pass rusher owns DPOY upside.
• Lane Johnson’s absence for personal reasons at least gave Markel Bell a chance to get some first-team work in -- even if he fought “growing pains” -- in case he’s needed. Johnson is expected to return soon.
• The Eagles’ offense has been up and down, which is to be expected given that they're implementing a new scheme and facing a very, very good defense. The good news was that Jalen Hurts has reportedly shined as the pads came on.
• I’m not going to freak out about DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon dealing with hamstring injuries just yet, even if it's been a recurring theme with the rookie. When Lemon has been available, the offense has keyed on getting him involved, per The Athletic beat writer Zach Berman.
• With Cooper DeJean playing safety, the Eagles could operate out of a base defense more this season, per DC Vic Fangio, as they respond to the bigger packages offenses are deploying.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger on latest news from Philadelphia Eagles training camp.
• The Stefon Diggs signing made perfect sense. The veteran showed he can still play, and slots perfectly opposite Terry McLaurin. Before the move, Treylon Burks and rookie Antonio Williams were in line for significant duties. Adding the WR2 slots everyone in more fitting roles early in the season.
• Sonny Styles has brought the boom to Washington’s defense. Head coach Dan Quinn wants the rookie to take even more chances. The fit and talent are ideal for a sensational first season. Styles can win DROY if he helps turn around a moribund DC defense.
NFC NORTH
• Braxton Jones has settled in as the lead left tackle after the club rotated Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills over the weekend. Jones left Thursday’s practice with an injury but reportedly avoided a serious issue. If he’s healthy, I expect Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Amegadjie took over on Thursday when Jones went out.
• Garrett Bradbury ran away with the starting center gig.
• Coby Bryant might not miss a large chunk of the season, but his knee injury magnified the questions in the secondary, where Chicago is replacing both starting safeties. They truly need first-rounder Dillon Thieneman to thrive. Kyler Gordon’s continued absence isn’t a great sign either.
• The hype surrounding TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III continues, even if there were some offensive hiccups this week. The brief, and acknowledged, sloppiness from the offense isn’t close to what it was during last year’s camp.
• Jahmyr Gibbs' wait for a new contract ended on Thursday, making Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the league. It was only a matter of time before he was rewarded after Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor inked new deals this week.
• I was surprised to see veteran beat reporter Justin Rogers describe WR Isaac TeSlaa’s camp as sluggish. Head coach Dan Campbell all but confirmed it, however, noting that the second-year wideout must “expand his route tree.” TeSlaa could lose his grip on the WR3 gig.
• DT Alim McNeill could finally be fully healthy. That would be massive for a perpetually banged-up Lions defense.
• Tucker Kraft practicing without a contract -- in his return from an ACL tear -- is a good sign. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Kraft could participate in joint practice with the Cardinals later this month. It’s time to pay the tight end.
• The team’s website noted that second-year WR Matthew Golden is “catching everything thrown his way.” That’s what you want to hear ahead of a breakout opportunity.
• The edge spot remains a question until Micah Parsons' return. Lukas Van Ness has flashed at times but was also stonewalled by Jordan Morgan earlier this week. Dani Dennis-Sutton has displayed some ability, and undersized 2025 fifth-rounder Collin Oliver has shown some pop. This feels like a heavy rotation group early until someone stands out.
• It’s notable when beat reporters are quipping about how many practices RB Marshawn Lloyd has made it through without getting injured.
• Kyler Murray continues to lead J.J. McCarthy in the race for the QB job. Per The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Murray had taken 73 snaps in Wednesday’s 11-on-11 drills to McCarthy’s 38. That’s a significant swath. Neither has shined when the pads came on, though Murray might have authored some separation during Wednesday’s session.
• It’s worth noting head coach Kevin O’Connell is overhauling the rushing attack.
• Rookies will play a key role in Brian Flores’ defense. Defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange and linebacker Jake Golday have already rotated in with the first team.
Running back Aaron Jones sits down with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mark Ross to discuss the Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle.
NFC SOUTH
• It’s been less of a quarterback competition than a quarterback cluster in Atlanta. Tua Tagovailoa returned after sitting out with some back tightness early in camp. Michael Penix Jr. still isn’t cleared for team drills. We’re seeing far more of Jack Strand than I ever anticipated. It can’t be a true competition until Penix is fully cleared; who knows when that will be. It still feels like Tagovailoa opens the season under center. How long he’ll remain there might be the bigger question.
• Jahan Dotson, the 2022 first-rounder who has never hit the 525-yard mark in a season, is reportedly “clearly the WR2.” This would be a heck of a late bloom if Dotson finally put it together.
• The news of Jalon Walker’s ACL tear was a real bummer. The Falcons could be without both of their 2025 first-rounders for a spell, with the club waiting on the league to notify them about whether James Pearce Jr. will face discipline after his offseason arrest.
• At least Bijan Robinson’s hold-in is over.
• WR Xavier Legette avoided serious injury after a scare this week, which, given the youngsters going down in Panthers camp -- OLB Nic Scourton, WR Chris Brazzell II -- is a relief. The former first-rounder is battling to keep a role in the offense.
• The chatter surrounding Jonathon Brooks has all been positive during camp, and the running back sitting out the Hall of Fame game with the rest of the regulars is another good sign. He has moved around the formation and could see significant snaps this season, if he can finally stay healthy.
• In the Saints’ backfield, Travis Etienne has taken most of the early-down reps in team drills with Alvin Kamara taking third downs and passing situations. That feels like it will be the trend into the season.
• Sixth-round receiver Barion Brown has been turning heads. After Ja’Lynn Polk’s abrupt retirement, Brown could have a path to making the 53-man roster as more than just a returner.
• On defense, is corner Kool-Aid McKinstry ready for a breakout in Year 3?
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• Vita Vea wants a new contract or a trade to somewhere he can get one. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has brushed off the issue. Vea’s agent says only a trade will end things. And GM Jason Licht has said he won’t trade the DT. Soooooooo. Cool. This can all be fixed well before the season, but both sides must want to dance.
• Between Vea and Baker Mayfield’s scorched-earth comments, it hasn’t been a banner camp for the Bucs front office.
• Reuben Bain Jr. has rightfully garnered most of the attention, but keep an eye on rookie DB Keionte Scott, who has lined up all over the formation. Scott could earn the starting nickel job and would provide Bowles with flexibility on the back end.
NFC WEST
• Normally, I could give two hoots about a preseason depth chart, but Tyler Allgeier being placed ahead of Jeremiyah Love caught my eye. I don’t believe things will stay that way come September, but it does underscore that Allgeier should have a significant role in the committee.
• Based on reports, those memes of Marvin Harrison Jr. flubbing passes early in camp should soon be forgotten.
• Head coach Mike LaFleur on Josh Sweat, who is currently on the PUP list: "Whether you believe me or not, I'm not worried about him for Sept. 13, at all."
• Stetson Bennett IV continues to run ahead of Ty Simpson as Matthew Stafford’s backup -- including taking the first-team reps when the reigning MVP gets a day off. Surely no one will make a big deal about a first-rounder sitting No. 3 on the depth chart. Surely.
• Stafford’s comments about Monday's practice being the best he’s experienced -- even when Myles Garrett was sitting -- underscore how well-rounded the Rams were this offseason before the massive trade to acquire Garrett.
• At this point, I’ll be more surprised if Aaron Donald doesn’t return. It feels inevitable.
• The Niners receiver corps keeps taking hits, with Mike Evans (quad), Christian Kirk (calf) and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling (hamstring tightness) sitting out. Notably, Stribling was shining before being shelved but was reportedly back Thursday doing drills off to the side. The Ricky Pearsall season-ending injury was a blow, but at this point, it feels like the club is playing it safe so minor injuries don’t linger. It’s that or a massive EMF pulse from the electrical substation. Either or.
• I’m interested to see Deebo Samuel get back to being used more out of the backfield and in diverse roles after his stopover in Washington negated some of the creativity.
• HC Kyle Shanahan has been around the team after his offseason car accident, but assistant head coach Chris Foerster is still running the show.
• The Tory Horton hype train is back on the tracks after the wide receiver’s disappointing injury last season.
• Jadarian Price entered the draft with questions about his receiving ability after catching only 15 passes for 162 yards and three TDs in three seasons at Notre Dame. It’s interesting, in that context, to hear coach Mike Macdonald on “Hard Knocks” note that “nobody has covered him yet.” There is three-down upside with Price.