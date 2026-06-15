James Pearce Jr. returns to Falcons for minicamp physical amid intervention program

Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was present Monday for his physical ahead of this week's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pearce's return to the team comes after he agreed in April to enter a pretrial intervention program to resolve three felony charges against him stemming from a February domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Atlanta wrapped up the voluntary portion of its offseason program last Thursday and kicks off its three-day mandatory sessions on Tuesday.

Pearce, 22, was arrested near Miami on Feb. 7 after the incident with Jackson. Pearce was charged with three felony counts -- aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence -- as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking.

Pearce was not at the Falcons' voluntary workouts in early April.

In late April, Pearce entered a six-month pre-trial intervention program that could result in all charges being dismissed if all conditions are met. The agreement, which includes no jail time and no admission of guilt, was made in consultation with Jackson and the city of Doral, Florida.