Report: Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love unlikely to play again in preseason due to high ankle sprain

Details on Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love's ankle injury are a bit more specific three days after his preseason debut.

Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is unlikely to play again this preseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Schefter added that the team is hopeful the No. 3 overall pick can return for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Chargers.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur previously announced that Love would miss the upcoming week due to the ankle injury he sustained in Thursday night's outing against the Raiders. Prior to Schefter's reporting, LaFleur declined to specify in his Sunday news conference whether Love had a low or high ankle sprain.

The latter takes longer to get back to 100 percent from, which poses a challenge to the rookie as he looks to build off a strong first impression.