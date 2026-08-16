Rams' Sean McVay has no timeline for Aaron Donald decision: 'I am hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later'

Having Donald for the preseason clearly isn’t on the priority list for the Rams and McVay, who rarely gives starters preseason snaps, anyhow.

Donald, who retired after the 2023 season and is now 35, began the unretirement rumblings right after the Rams orchestrated a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. Garrett and Donald would seem to be locks for the Hall of Fame, but before they unite in Canton, Ohio, getting together for a Rams Super Bowl push has become a realistic prospect.

Donald has been at the team’s facility at times during the offseason and heightened anticipation for a return when he had an official tryout -- as recognized on the Aug. 5 transaction wire.

Since Donald retired, his contract tolled and would be due a $30 million base figure, though any contract issues would surely be renegotiated. A three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has a résumé that’s driven anticipation, but the reality is he’ll need to make sure he’s in “football shape” after two years away. He’s known for being a machine in the gym, but the grind of practicing and playing NFL football is a different animal.

“There’s a lot of stuff -- without getting too granular with it, and out of respect to the dialog he and I have. I do think he earns the right [to have his own timeline],” McVay said. “I think our guys are doing a great job focusing on what they can control. That's our current team as it stands right now. If Aaron does decide he wants to do it, I have been very open to be able to try and explore that opportunity. But I think he earned the right to be able to say -- he knows himself in terms of, am I able to stack back-to-back days, am I able to do some of the different things?”

Until Donald’s decision is made and becomes official, it will continue to be a storyline that follows the Rams. McVay isn’t worried about that it seems, nor is he going to put the pressure on perhaps the finest player he’s ever coached to hurry up and make a call.

“What I don't want is to sit here and do is put a timeline on it, then something comes up where I have to push it back,” McVay said. “What I have said to him is that we have some loose things that I have identified, like dates that we would like to hit. But what I don't want to have is any unnecessary pressure on him if there are some unforeseen circumstances. I feel great about our football team as it currently stands, and I know he will add value if he decides to come. So, if he puts himself in a position where he says yes or no, I think he has earned the right to have clarity on that.

“We are not at that point quite yet. I am hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later but I also want to respect when he does feel that clarity will come, I think there is a chance we will be closer to that than not, but again, I don't want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn't exist in my mind for him.”