Falcons' James Pearce Jr. enters intervention program, could have charges dropped

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has entered a six-month pre-trial intervention program that could result in all charges being dismissed if all conditions are met, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing Pearce's attorneys, Jacob Nunez and Yale Sanford.

The agreement, which includes no jail time and no admission of guilt, was made in consultation with the city of Doral, Florida, and the victim, Rickea Jackson, per Rapoport.

Pearce, 22, was arrested near Miami on Feb. 7 after an incident involving Jackson, his former girlfriend. Pearce was charged with three felony counts -- aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence -- as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking.

Pearce did not report to the Falcons' voluntary offseason workouts earlier this month following his February arrest.

The NFL has been "closely monitoring all developments" in the matter surrounding Pearce, per Rapoport. Pearce could still face discipline from the NFL for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.