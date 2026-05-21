Charvarius Ward contemplated retirement after difficult '25: 'Didn't want to finish my career' like that

"I felt like it was clear I wasn't at my best last year," Ward said. "When your heart and your head aren't right, your career and your profession are probably not going to be right either. This offseason I just worked on getting my heart and my head right, just feeling fulfilled -- like a good man, a good person, happy person. If I'm happy off the field, I already know what I'm going to do on the field. It'll kind of come easy to me at this point in my life and career."