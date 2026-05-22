Raiders' Klint Kubiak plans to feed Ashton Jeanty: 'We should continue to challenge Ashton'

Jeanty saw plenty of action -- 266 carries and 73 receiving targets -- in his rookie year. Like any competitive athlete, he isn't upset about being the focal point of Kubiak's offense, either.

"I look forward to it a lot," Jeanty said. "I mean, obviously I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field."

If Kubiak has his way, Jeanty won't reach the sideline very often. The Raiders added a fascinating running mate in Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr., a blazing fast ball-carrier who posted the fastest 40-yard dash (4.33) among all running backs at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in March. Instead of feeling threatened, Jeanty was happy to welcome Washington into the fold.

"He's going to be a great player for us," Jeanty said. "I like how he's coming to work and just putting his head down and trying to get better each and every single day. So, just super excited to have him in the room."

But there's a reason Las Vegas confidently spent the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty in 2025: He's a home run hitter who could transform the Raiders' offense.

Jeanty will receive his next -- and so far, his best -- opportunity to become the star most expected him to instantly become a season ago. He'll run behind a revamped offensive line that includes big-ticket free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, which should reduce how often Jeanty is hit before reaching the line of scrimmage.