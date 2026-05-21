Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through 2030

Campbell was the only player in the NFL with 150+ tackles and 5+ sacks in 2025 and the only player with 160+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since at least 2000, per NFL Research.

The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option earlier this offseason due to a $22 million price tag for 2027 -- an inflated number due to off-ball linebackers being lumped with OLBs. The plan was always to lock him down long-term. Thursday, they completed the plan.