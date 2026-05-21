Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through 2030

The Lions finalized their first extension of the offseason.
Detroit signed linebacker Jack Campbell to an extension through the 2030 season, the club announced on Thursday.
"I'm excited to be back," Campbell said in a social media post. "I'm excited to be here long-term. Now it's time to go win a Super Bowl. Go Lions."
The No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Campbell has grown into a staple in the middle of the Lions defense. In three full seasons, he's generated 402 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles and 13 QB hits.
Campbell was a force in 2025, earning career highs in tackles (176), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5). He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named a first-team All-Pro.
Campbell was the only player in the NFL with 150+ tackles and 5+ sacks in 2025 and the only player with 160+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since at least 2000, per NFL Research.
The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option earlier this offseason due to a $22 million price tag for 2027 -- an inflated number due to off-ball linebackers being lumped with OLBs. The plan was always to lock him down long-term. Thursday, they completed the plan.
Locking down Campbell secures the middle of Detroit's defense. It's likely not the last extension we see from the Lions this offseason. Fellow members of the 2023 draft class, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch, are also up for new deals. Gibbs is the most likely of the trio to get a new pact this offseason.