 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through 2030

Published: May 21, 2026 at 02:20 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Lions finalized their first extension of the offseason.

Detroit signed linebacker Jack Campbell to an extension through the 2030 season, the club announced on Thursday.

"I'm excited to be back," Campbell said in a social media post. "I'm excited to be here long-term. Now it's time to go win a Super Bowl. Go Lions."

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Campbell has grown into a staple in the middle of the Lions defense. In three full seasons, he's generated 402 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles and 13 QB hits.

Campbell was a force in 2025, earning career highs in tackles (176), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5). He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named a first-team All-Pro.

Related Links

Campbell was the only player in the NFL with 150+ tackles and 5+ sacks in 2025 and the only player with 160+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season since at least 2000, per NFL Research.

The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option earlier this offseason due to a $22 million price tag for 2027 -- an inflated number due to off-ball linebackers being lumped with OLBs. The plan was always to lock him down long-term. Thursday, they completed the plan.

Locking down Campbell secures the middle of Detroit's defense. It's likely not the last extension we see from the Lions this offseason. Fellow members of the 2023 draft class, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch, are also up for new deals. Gibbs is the most likely of the trio to get a new pact this offseason.

Related Content

news

Eagles DC Vic Fangio 'wasn't close' to retiring this offseason: 'I'm good for two years at least'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, 67, told reporters Thursday he was never close to retiring this offseason and should be good for another "two years at least."

news

NFL news roundup: Titans QB Cam Ward's right shoulder 'perfectly healthy' entering OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested in Georgia on speeding, reckless driving charges

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith was arrested on May 15 in Georgia on speeding and reckless driving charges, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Charvarius Ward contemplated retirement after difficult '25: 'Didn't want to finish my career' like that

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward considered retirement after a season marred by multiple concussions that had him contemplating his future. The 30-year-old, however, didn't want his career to end that way.

news

Mike McCarthy: Steelers have four QBs 'that we love'

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room is crowded with starter Aaron Rodgers, veteran Mason Rudolph, and youngsters Will Howard and Drew Allar. Could Pittsburgh find a way to keep all four?

news

Raiders' Klint Kubiak: Brock Bowers is a 'football robot from heaven'

Tight end Brock Bowers put up a record-setting rookie season before dealing with injuries in 2025. Under new coach Klint Kubiak the Raiders TE could take his game to another level.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he will retire from football after 2026 NFL season: 'This is it'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to retire following the end of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow on 2026 Bengals: 'Most talented roster' since I've been here

After a busy offseason in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow brought a sunny disposition to the Bengals' voluntary OTAs on Wednesday, expressing plenty of confidence in his team's chances entering the 2026 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Vikings schedule five GM interviews for next week

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bill Belichick: Tom Brady leaving New England in 2020 was 'absolutely the right thing for him to do'

Tom Brady's decision to play elsewhere for three seasons caused a stir in New England, but speaking on Fox News' "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" on Tuesday, Bill Belichick said the decision to leave for another team was the right call for the quarterback.

news

David Njoku believes Chargers offense 'can be destructive': 'We got the players to do it all'

New Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku believes the weapons at offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's disposal could overwhelm opponents in 2026.