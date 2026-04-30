2026 NFL draft grades: All 32 rookie classes ranked, favorite picks and Day 3 sleepers





GRADE: A





Cleveland still has an enormous question mark at the game’s most important position, but the Browns sure did a nice job setting the table for whoever plays quarterback in 2026 and beyond. GM Andrew Berry read the board well with his first selection, trading down three spots to accumulate more draft currency and still getting his pick of the offensive line litter. Spencer Fano is set to slide right into the starting job at left tackle, and even if a lack of ideal length proves problematic on the blind side, his athletic game gives Cleveland options on an O-line that is undergoing a complete makeover. With the Browns next couple picks, they fed a talent-starved receiving corps a pair of pass catchers offering complementary skills sets: KC Concepcion is the bursty route-runner who majors in separation, while Denzel Boston is the power forward with contested-catch ability that plays quite well in the red zone. Later on, Cleveland landed a potential swing tackle (Austin Barber), a backup center (Parker Brailsford) and a scheme-versatile tight end (Joe Royer). The Browns' eternal search for a franchise QB continues, but the supporting cast is beginning to come into focus.





FAVORITE PICK





Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety. Don’t get me wrong: I loved what the Browns did with their first three picks. But their fourth selection felt like highway robbery on the value front. Ranked as Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 15 overall prospect, McNeil-Warren surprisingly remained available near the end of Round 2. Cleveland traded up to nab the versatile safety with size and spice. EMW’s a heavy hitter with a knack for taking the ball away.





SLEEPER





Taylen Green, quarterback. Green has a ways to go in terms pure quarterbacking, but his raw athletic traits are worth a sixth-round swing. At a hair under 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, Green blazed a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and jumped like he belonged at the NBA Draft Combine (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad). I don’t know if that explosiveness will ultimately play under center, but I'm intrigued by the possibility that it could play somewhere on an NFL field.