2026 NFL draft grades: All 32 rookie classes ranked, favorite picks and Day 3 sleepers

After spending a few days marinating on the 257 picks made in the 2026 NFL Draft, I'm bursting at the seams with takes!
Hot takes, cold takes, fresh takes, old takes. Takes on players, coaches and general managers. Shoot, even takes on other people's takes.
It's time to let it all out.
Here is my full report card on last week's proceedings, covering general thoughts on each team's draft haul, my personal favorite picks and 32 sleepers selected on Day 3.
- Round 1 (No. 9): OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Round 1 (No. 24): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Round 2 (No. 39): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
- Round 2 (No. 58): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Round 3 (No. 86): OT Austin Barber, Florida
- Round 5 (No. 146): C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 149): LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 170): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Round 6 (No. 182): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Round 7 (No. 248): TE Carsen Ryan, BYU
GRADE: A
Cleveland still has an enormous question mark at the game’s most important position, but the Browns sure did a nice job setting the table for whoever plays quarterback in 2026 and beyond. GM Andrew Berry read the board well with his first selection, trading down three spots to accumulate more draft currency and still getting his pick of the offensive line litter. Spencer Fano is set to slide right into the starting job at left tackle, and even if a lack of ideal length proves problematic on the blind side, his athletic game gives Cleveland options on an O-line that is undergoing a complete makeover. With the Browns next couple picks, they fed a talent-starved receiving corps a pair of pass catchers offering complementary skills sets: KC Concepcion is the bursty route-runner who majors in separation, while Denzel Boston is the power forward with contested-catch ability that plays quite well in the red zone. Later on, Cleveland landed a potential swing tackle (Austin Barber), a backup center (Parker Brailsford) and a scheme-versatile tight end (Joe Royer). The Browns' eternal search for a franchise QB continues, but the supporting cast is beginning to come into focus.
FAVORITE PICK
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety. Don’t get me wrong: I loved what the Browns did with their first three picks. But their fourth selection felt like highway robbery on the value front. Ranked as Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 15 overall prospect, McNeil-Warren surprisingly remained available near the end of Round 2. Cleveland traded up to nab the versatile safety with size and spice. EMW’s a heavy hitter with a knack for taking the ball away.
SLEEPER
Taylen Green, quarterback. Green has a ways to go in terms pure quarterbacking, but his raw athletic traits are worth a sixth-round swing. At a hair under 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, Green blazed a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and jumped like he belonged at the NBA Draft Combine (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad). I don’t know if that explosiveness will ultimately play under center, but I'm intrigued by the possibility that it could play somewhere on an NFL field.
- Round 1 (No. 5): LB/Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 10): OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 37): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Round 3 (No. 74): WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 186): DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
- Round 6 (No. 192): OG J.C. Davis, Illinois
- Round 6 (No. 193): LB Jack Kelly, BYU
GRADE: A
Technically, a team’s draft grade reflects the total prospect haul, from Round 1 through 7. But honestly, these marks are overwhelmingly influenced by the premium picks. And in that department, it’s hard to find a team that did better than the Giants, whose first three selections provided immense value. My colleague Eric Edholm ranked Arvell Reese as the top prospect in the entire draft -- and he wasn’t alone in that opinion -- so landing the hybrid defender at No. 5 overall was a coup. And getting Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 fills an immediate starting need at right guard while also giving New York a potential successor to veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. Lastly, Colton Hood was widely expected to come off the board in Round 1. The G-Men landed the corner at No. 37 overall, filling a big-time need with a physical defender. All three players should provide significant returns in Year 1.
FAVORITE PICK
Arvell Reese, linebacker/edge rusher. This pick caught many by surprise -- not only because Reese wasn’t supposed to be available to the Giants at No. 5, but also because his pass-rushing upside wasn’t viewed as a need for a roster that already had Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edges. But the talent was just too good to pass on. And John Harbaugh immediately cleared up any confusion by stating that New York will start Reese off inside at Will linebacker, next to free-agent signee Tremaine Edmunds. Makes sense, given Reese’s unrefined skill set off the edge. And he’ll still receive plenty of opportunities to rush the passer as a moveable chess piece on an amoeba front.
SLEEPER
Jack Kelly, linebacker. A two-time captain who filled up the stat sheet at BYU, Kelly feels like a core special-teamer right off the bat. And fresh off a 10-sack season, he could offer some sub-package value as a pass rusher from the second level.
- Round 1 (No. 14): OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- Round 2 (No. 45): Edge Zion Young, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 80): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
- Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 133): TE Matthew Hibner, SMU
- Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 250): DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Round 7 (No. 253): OG Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
GRADE: A-
Vega Ioane and the Ravens were one of the most common mock matches throughout the entire draft cycle. The pairing just made too much sense to not come to fruition at No. 14 overall. In Round 2, Baltimore landed another perfect fit in Zion Young, a violent edge rusher who absolutely plays like a Raven. With a need for more size in the Zay Flowers-led receiving corps, Eric DeCosta grabbed a pair of big-bodied pass catchers with divergent strengths: Ja’Kobi Lane is the downfield ball-winner with the sizzling highlight reel, while Elijah Sarratt is more in tune with the dirty work at intermediate range. All in all, this feels like another draft in which Eric DeCosta checked off needs with solid culture fits.
FAVORITE PICK
Olaivavega Ioane, offensive guard. Universally viewed as the top pure guard in the class -- and one of the safest prospects in the entire class -- Ioane joins free-agent signee John Simpson to complete Baltimore’s overhaul at the position. A stout pass blocker who didn’t give up a single sack in either of the past two seasons, Ioane is a certified beast in the run game. The Ravens have fielded a top-three rushing attack in each of the past eight seasons; expect more of the same in 2026.
SLEEPER
Chandler Rivers, nickelback. Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey can both man the slot in a big-nickel role, but Rivers could soak up snaps in this area as a sticky cover man whose competitive edge belies his 5-9 1/2, 185-pound frame. The 22-year-old started 45 games at Duke and tested well in Indianapolis.
- Round 1 (No. 1): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 38): DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Round 3 (No. 67): Edge Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Round 3 (No. 91): OG Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 101): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 122): RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 150): S Dalton Johnson, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 175): CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- Round 6 (No. 195): WR Malik Benson, Oregon
- Round 7 (No. 229): DT Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State
GRADE: A-
When you own the No. 1 overall pick, the draft class essentially lives or dies on the strength of that selection. And there is indeed a lot to like about Fernando Mendoza. Do his traits pop off the tape? No. But he’s a big, tough, accurate pocket passer who just led Indiana to a national championship. In football. That insanely impressive feat can’t be overlooked when assessing whether a man is equipped to lift a storied franchise that’s spent most of this millennium under .500. And it seems like the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a nice fit in Klint Kubiak’s offense. Beyond the draft-opening pick, Las Vegas filled a bunch of other needs with intriguing prospects -- though I would have liked to see an investment in Mendoza’s pass-catching group before Pick No. 195.
FAVORITE PICK
Treydan Stukes, defensive back. With four DBs drafted over the weekend, the University of Arizona had a loaded secondary last season. Stukes was the crown jewel of the group, as a versatile cover man who primarily lined up inside and earned third-team AP All-American honors. Add in a 4.33 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and Stukes eventually received first-round chatter before ultimately landing with the Raiders early in Round 2. The biggest knock against him is that he turns 25 in September. But Las Vegas’ secondary needs immediate help, so a seasoned skill set should be warmly welcomed.
SLEEPER
Jermod McCoy, cornerback. A top-10 talent, McCoy slid all the way to Round 4 due to medical concerns about his knee. I’m no doctor, but I understand rolling the dice on a potential shutdown corner at No. 101.
- Round 1 (No. 2): Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Round 1 (No. 16): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Round 1 (No. 30): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 50): CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 103): DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Round 4 (No. 110): QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 188): OG Anez Cooper, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 228): S VJ Payne, Kansas State
GRADE: A-
The only franchise to make three selections in Round 1, New York added immediate help in pass rushing and pass catching. That’s significant for a Jets team that just ranked 31st in sacks and 32nd in passing yards. Now, the question is whether New York maximized each of its Thursday picks. Personally, I would have taken Arvell Reese over David Bailey, but I readily acknowledge that the latter is the more pro-ready pass rusher, boasting the kind of explosive get-off that should translate well to the NFL. Kenyon Sadiq is still more promise than production -- having failed to log a single 100-yard game during his three years at Oregon -- but his freakish athleticism is undeniable. Omar Cooper Jr. might not be elite in any one area, though his game features a well-roundedness that could serve him quite well at the next level. So, as you can see, I have some quibbles, but I still think the Jets substantially upgraded the roster with its trio of top-round picks. Oh, and they own three more first-rounders in next April’s draft.
FAVORITE PICK
D’Angelo Ponds, nickelback. I have a type, and this is it: the undersized cover man with a feisty play style and a knack for playmaking. Add in a reported 4.36 40 at Indiana’s pro day, and I’m smitten with the best player from Indiana’s national championship defense. Everyone enjoyed Daniel Jeremiah’s delightfully apropos comparison of Ponds to Aaron Glenn, including the Jets head coach himself.
SLEEPER
VJ Payne, defensive back. As a top-150 prospect for DJ and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, this versatile DB was supposed to be long gone by Pick No. 228. But the Jets gladly scooped up the potential tight end eraser midway through Round 7 -- and nobody was happier than Payne’s mom.
- Round 1 (No. 15): Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Round 2 (No. 46): LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 84): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Round 4 (No. 116): DB Keionte Scott, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 155): DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 160): OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 185): TE Bauer Sharp, LSU
GRADE: A-
With a defense that deteriorated over the last couple of seasons, Tampa Bay wisely spent four of its first five picks on that side of the ball. Rueben Bain Jr. was insane value at No. 15, while Josiah Trotter came off the board earlier than some expected at No. 46. Both filled major needs, with Bain arriving as a Day 1 starter on the edge and Trotter squarely in the mix to claim an LB spot in the wake of Lavonte David’s retirement. Keionte Scott seems like the kind of defensive back Todd Bowles makes use of in Year 1, while Demonte Capehart is an enormous human being with long-term upside as a run-stuffer. The one offensive selection in Tampa’s opening quintet of picks: Ted Hurst, a size/speed wideout who needs development but could eventually help the Buccaneers fill the big-body void left by franchise icon Mike Evans’ departure in free agency.
FAVORITE PICK
Rueben Bain Jr., outside linebacker. Full disclosure: I essentially locked in a grade in the "A" range the moment the Buccaneers turned in the card for Bain. I’m still shocked the FBS leader in pressures -- with 83 last season, per Pro Football Focus -- made it to Pick No. 15. Throughout the pre-draft process, mock drafts routinely projected the Bucs to take Bain’s edge-rushing Robin at Miami, Akheem Mesidor. Little did we know Batman himself would be available! Bain’s arm-length shortcoming is Tampa’s gain.
SLEEPER
Keionte Scott, defensive back. Todd Bowles has fostered spectacular rookie returns from versatile defensive backs in each of the past two seasons, with Tykee Smith flourishing in 2024 and Jacob Parrish following suit in ’25. This could be the next man up. Having racked up 13 tackles for loss and five sacks last season for Miami, Scott’s the kind of disruptive DB who thrives in Bowles’ blitz-heavy scheme.
- Round 1 (No. 11): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 23): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Round 3 (No. 92): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 112): OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Round 4 (No. 114): CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 137): DL LT Overton, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 218): WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina
GRADE: A-
In early April, I proposed a simple draft goal for Dallas: Give new DC Christian Parker a fighting chance. Mission accomplished! Of the team’s six top-150 picks, five were spent on the defensive side of the ball, including both first-rounders. Caleb Downs was the latest universally acclaimed safety to inexplicably fall out of the top 10, following in the footsteps of defensive linchpins like Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James. So, with Downs still on the board at No. 11, the Cowboys began an active weekend of wheeling and dealing by flipping Miami a couple Day 3 picks to move up one spot and get their guy. I support the conviction on a defensive back as polished as Downs. A bit later on Thursday night, the ‘Boys made a trade with the rival Eagles to move down three slots, recouping a pair of Day 3 picks that were higher than the two they initially gave up. Then they took a swing at Malachi Lawrence, whose draft stock took off after an eye-popping display of athleticism at the combine. I understand the draw on an edge as explosive as Lawrence. Dallas kept fortifying its defense in the middle rounds, too, adding another draft-process riser on the edge (Jaishawn Barham), a rare corner prospect with a long injury history (Devin Moore) and a former mega recruit whose upside remains appealing (LT Overton). Additionally, the Cowboys flipped a fifth-round pick for a starting linebacker in Dee Winters. All told, Parker’s talent base swelled over the course of the weekend.
FAVORITE PICK
Caleb Downs, nickelback. Prior to becoming the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, 34-year-old Christian Parker cut his teeth as a defensive backs coach, directing talented secondaries in Denver and Philadelphia. He’s routinely praised for the rapid development of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. I can’t wait to see what the guy has planned for Downs, whose versatility is enhanced by his football IQ.
SLEEPER
LT Overton, defensive line. Is he versatile, or is he a ‘tweener? That’s the question with this highly pedigreed defensive lineman. Overton was a productive college player at Texas A&M and Alabama, but didn’t live up to the five-star billing, which is why he was available to Dallas at the end of Round 4. The potential remains alluring, but we still need to see how Dallas plans to deploy him.
- Round 1 (No. 6): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Round 1 (No. 29): DT Peter Woods, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 40): Edge R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 109): CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 161): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Round 5 (No. 176): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
- Round 7 (No. 249): QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
GRADE: A-
It was odd to see Andy Reid’s Chiefs holding a top-10 pick. And following the Trent McDuffie trade, Kansas City owned a pair of first-rounders. So, what did the franchise do with an unusual glut of premium draft currency? Handed Steve Spagnuolo two new toys to play with. As the draft cycle played out, and Jermod McCoy’s knee became a subject of increasing concern, Mansoor Delane achieved CONSENSUS CB1 status, sending his stock soaring. Consequently, Brett Veach jumped up from No. 9 to No. 6 in order to secure Delane’s services. Near the end of Round 1, Veach went a different route: scooping up a stock on the decline. Peter Woods looked like a potential top-five pick following a stellar sophomore season, but like the Clemson team as a whole in 2025, he took a step back as a junior. Choosing not to participate in the Senior Bowl or perform testing at the combine, the disruptive defensive tackle didn’t do much to change the narrative during the pre-draft process. But Kansas City bet on the 2024 tape, setting Woods up for an ideal apprenticeship under game-wrecker extraordinaire Chris Jones.
FAVORITE PICK
R Mason Thomas, defensive end. Veach gave Spagnuolo another gift in Round 2. As a pure speedball off the edge, Thomas provides a pass-rushing alternative to the more power-based George Karlaftis. I like to think that the Chiefs saw the havoc Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper wreaked for the division champion Broncos and were like, “Give me some of that get-off!”
SLEEPER
Emmett Johnson, running back. Following a breakout 2025 season that saw him lead the FBS with 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, Johnson entered this draft as a polarizing prospect. Maurice Jones-Drew had him as the second-best running back in the class, and Bucky Brooks ranked him third, but many other analysts saw a one-year wonder with underwhelming physical traits. I’m interested to see what he can bring to a backfield now headlined by reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.
- Round 1 (No. 12): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Round 1 (No. 27): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Round 2 (No. 43): LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 75): WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 87): TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 94): WR Chris Bell, Louisville
- Round 4 (No. 130): LB Trey Moore, Texas
- Round 4 (No. 138): LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Round 5 (No. 158): S Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 177): WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- Round 5 (No. 180): TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State
- Round 6 (No. 200): OG DJ Campbell, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 238): Edge Max Llewellyn, Iowa
GRADE: A-
The new regime’s roster turnover began in free agency, and it continued on draft weekend, with Miami making a league-high 13 picks. The two first-rounders felt like a statement of intent from GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. Both of those men came to Miami from Green Bay, where versatility on the offensive line is valued at a premium. That clearly informed the selection of Kadyn Proctor, a gargantuan blocker whose best NFL position was a subject of debate during this draft cycle. With Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson as incumbent starters at tackle, Proctor could begin his NFL career at guard before potentially moving outside when Jackson’s contract expires following the coming season. Chris Johnson wasn’t widely expected to be the second cornerback taken in this draft, but as an instinctive player who excels in off coverage, he feels like a fine fit in Hafley’s vision-and-break defense. The Dolphins’ new leading men aren’t wasting any time making their mark in Miami.
FAVORITE PICK
Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker. After collecting a cluster of awards following a transcendent 2025 season, Rodriguez absolutely crushed the pre-draft process, standing out at the Senior Bowl before showing out at the combine. By April, it felt like the off-ball linebacker might sneak into Round 1. Ultimately, he landed as a second-round pick in Miami, where he could comprise an outrageously fun duo with first-team All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks.
SLEEPER
Kyle Louis, linebacker. While Rodriguez projects as a three-down linebacker, Louis could become a sub-package star. The linebacker/safety hybrid excels in coverage, having turned heads at the Senior Bowl with multiple interceptions in a one-on-one drill that typically favors the receiver.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 22): Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 63): OG Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 105): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- Round 4 (No. 117): OT Travis Burke, Memphis
- Round 4 (No. 131): S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 145): DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Round 6 (No. 202): OG Logan Taylor, Boston College
- Round 6 (No. 206): OG Alex Harkey, Oregon
GRADE: B+
Los Angeles spent its first-rounder on a worthy defender, but I was struck by what the next two picks meant for the offense. The Mike McDaniel factor is real! Some saw Jake Slaughter as a center-only prospect, considering he didn’t play a snap anywhere else as a collegian, but the Chargers think he can immediately compete for the starting role at left guard. And given his athleticism and ability to climb to the second level, Slaughter does seem like a nice fit in McDaniel’s zone-run scheme. Brenen Thompson is another McDaniel-coded player, as a vertical threat with 4.26 speed. In fact, the Bolts new offensive coordinator told Joe Hortiz he would take his shirt off if the general manager found a way to draft the burner. Hortiz did just that early in Round 4. No word on whether McDaniel disrobed.
FAVORITE PICK
Akheem Mesidor, outside linebacker. With elite 2025 production, a deep pass-rushing bag and a motor that always runs hot, Mesidor should not have been available to the Bolts at No. 22. But his advanced age and injury history pushed him down the board. That said, if the 25-year-old provides a potential contender with immediate juice off the edge in his first contract, I’m not as concerned about how he projects for a second contract.
SLEEPER
Genesis Smith, safety. Los Angeles’ back end took a hit last October, when the Chargers sent S Alohi Gilman to the Ravens in a trade for OLB Odafe Oweh. Smith’s a true center fielder with ball-hawking ability.
- Round 1 (No. 19): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Round 2 (No. 49): DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 83): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 129): CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Round 5 (No. 144): C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Round 5 (No. 151): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 227): LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)
GRADE: B+
Monroe Freeling is one of the more interesting prospects in this cycle. Despite entering the draft with just 18 college starts under his belt, the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder gained a whole lot of fans due to a frame and game that made him feel like a true left tackle in a class lacking proven commodities on the blind side. While he didn’t ultimately go as high as some projected, his landing spot in Carolina only added to the intrigue. What does this mean for the future of former top-10 pick Ickey Ekwonu, who ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams? The Panthers signed veteran tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal as an insurance plan, but does Freeling become the long-term plan at left tackle?
FAVORITE PICK
Lee Hunter, nose tackle. Derrick Brown remains one of the most underrated players in the league, providing rare production in a 6-5, 320-pound frame. And the Panthers just flanked him with a country-strong run-stuffer whose nickname is “The Fridge.” I like where this is going.
SLEEPER
Sam Hecht, center. Carolina found a nice answer at center last season in Cade Mays, but the pivot parlayed his breakout campaign into a pretty nice payday from the Lions, creating a hole in front of Bryce Young. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to a one-year deal in free agency, but Hecht should immediately compete for the starting job.
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Makai Lemon, USC
- Round 2 (No. 54): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Round 3 (No. 68): OT Markel Bell, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 178): QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- Round 6 (No. 207): OG Micah Morris, Georgia
- Round 7 (No. 244): S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 251): DT Uar Bernard, IPP program
- Round 7 (No. 252): Edge Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico
GRADE: B+
A.J. Brown hasn’t been traded yet, but it’s essentially a foregone conclusion, with Philadelphia apparently waiting until June 1 to consummate a deal for cap reasons. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Eagles "are operating under the assumption that [Brown] will not be on their team next season." That was evident with their first two picks, where it kind of felt like the Eagles attempted to recreate Brown in the aggregate. Makai Lemon is a gritty receiver with YAC ability, while Eli Stowers is a big-bodied target with mismatch potential. Beyond those selections, I liked the project pick of towering tackle Markel Bell, but I didn’t like that Philadelphia ignored defense until the seventh round.
FAVORITE PICK
Makai Lemon, wide receiver. The Eagles really got one over on the cross-state Steelers, with Howie Roseman trading up to draft Lemon while the receiver was on the phone with Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan. Delectable draft drama. With A.J. Brown on his way out of town, the Eagles needed to keep replenishing the receiver room. And Lemon plays with the kind of edge that will endear him to the folks in Philly.
SLEEPER
Uar Bernard, defensive tackle. You won’t find more of a sleeper than a guy who’s never played organized football. A native of Nigeria, Bernard was selected to the NFL International Player Pathway Program and really turned heads with a show-stopping pro day performance in March. Roseman already struck international gold with the seventh-round selection of Jordan Mailata back in 2018. Can I get an encore?
- Round 1 (No. 25): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Round 2 (No. 57): C Logan Jones, Iowa
- Round 3 (No. 69): TE Sam Roush, Stanford
- Round 3 (No. 89): WR Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 124): CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 166): LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- Round 6 (No. 213): DT Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
GRADE: B+
Fresh off a thrilling start to the Ben Johnson era last season, Chicago continued to build out the roster with some welcome additions on both sides of the ball. Dillon Thieneman immediately steps into a starting role at safety, while Logan Jones will compete with trade acquisition Garrett Bradbury for the center job following the abrupt retirement of Drew Dalman. Malik Muhammad adds needed depth at cornerback, while blocking tight end Sam Roush and gadget playmaker Zavion Thomas give Johnson’s beautiful offensive mind more fuel for innovation. The only thing holding this group back from a higher grade: Where are the edge-rushing additions? Montez Sweat can’t do this all by himself.
FAVORITE PICK
Dillon Thieneman, safety. Leading up to the draft, I had a simple directive for Chicago: Safety first! The Bears lost Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, and while they signed Coby Bryant, they still remained one safety short. Insert Thieneman, an extremely versatile, hyper-athletic back-end baller. Dennis Allen’s going to have fun with his two new safeties.
SLEEPER
Malik Muhammad, cornerback. As a second-team All-SEC corner with good length who tested well at the combine, Muhammad is an alluring Day 3 pick. The Bears’ depth chart lacks established options at outside corner beyond Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.
- Round 1 (No. 3): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 34): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 65): QB Carson Beck, Miami
- Round 4 (No. 104): DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 143): WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Round 6 (No. 183): LB Karson Sharar, Iowa
- Round 7 (No. 217): OT Jayden Williams, Mississippi
GRADE: B
I understand the people who love the Jeremiyah Love selection. According to more than a few draft analysts, he was the No. 1 overall prospect in this draft. As a multi-purpose playmaker, he immediately brings the kind of electricity that has been in short supply in Arizona. I also understand the folks who hate the pick. Running back still feels like more of a finishing piece, yet the Cardinals are clearly in the midst of a rebuild. Personally, I kind of fall in the middle of this hot debate. But I do think this situation is different than the plight faced by last year’s top-10 running back. Ashton Jeanty lined up behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines in Las Vegas. Inherently, the ballyhooed back routinely had to break a few tackles just to get back to the line of scrimmage. Arizona’s O-line should be pretty stout, with fortifications added in free agency and the draft. Speaking of which …
FAVORITE PICK
Chase Bisontis, offensive guard. After ordering up a spicy dish in Round 1, Arizona complemented that move with a nice glass of milk in Round 2. Bisontis is a high-floor prospect, having started his entire three-year career at Texas A&M. He should slot right into a starting-guard role opposite free-agent acquisition Isaac Seumalo, with both clearing paths for the team’s new backfield star.
SLEEPER
Kaleb Proctor, defensive tackle. As an FCS prospect coming out of Southeastern Louisiana, Proctor naturally carries concerns about the competition level he faced over the past four years. But his Lions did play LSU last September, and Proctor racked up a pair of sacks in an eye-opening display of destruction.
- Round 1 (No. 4): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 31): Edge Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Round 2 (No. 60): LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Round 5 (No. 142): OG Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 165): RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 184): DT Jackie Marshall, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 194): C Pat Coogan, Indiana
- Round 7 (No. 225): TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
GRADE: B
While the Jeremiah Love selection at No. 3 was mildly surprising, Tennessee’s decision to take Carnell Tate at No. 4 was an absolute shocker. That was the moment we all began to realize how wild a ride Thursday night would become. Not to say Tate doesn’t make sense for the Titans. Cam Ward needed better weaponry, specifically a downfield target to make use of the second-year quarterback’s immense arm talent. Tate’s a true vertical threat, with the ball-tracking skills and aerial acrobatics to dunk on cornerbacks. He’s a fit in Nashville. But when you take a wide receiver in the top five, you want to get a superstar. And I question whether Tate’s ceiling touches that level.
FAVORITE PICK
Keldric Faulk, defensive lineman. After serving their quarterback early on Thursday night, the Titans traded back into the first round to give their new head coach a gift. Faulk’s an imposing physical specimen, and as one of the younger players in this draft class, he’s still growing into his body and developing his pass-rushing plan. This is the kind of ball of clay I want Robert Saleh to work with. Hearing the coach namecheck Arik Armstead at Faulk’s introductory presser got me excited about the big edge’s potential as a moveable piece along the defensive line.
SLEEPER
Nicholas Singleton, running back. A former five-star recruit, Singleton experienced an uneven college career at Penn State, eventually playing second fiddle to fellow draftee Kaytron Allen. But Singleton came off the board a round earlier than Allen because of his enticing physical traits. While he might lack the rushing instincts to ever become a bell cow, Singleton adds an explosive element to Tennessee’s backfield.
- Round 1 (No. 17): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 44): Edge Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 118): LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 157): CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
- Round 5 (No. 168): WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 205): DT Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 222): DT Tyre West, Tennessee
GRADE: B
Detroit’s offseason checklist included two major needs at the very top:
- An offensive tackle to start opposite Pro Bowler Penei Sewell.
- A defensive end to start opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
In free agency, the Lions tentatively filled both of those edge roles with veteran insurance plans: Larry Borom at OT and D.J. Wonnum at DE. Then, in a surprise to no one, Brad Holmes doubled down on each spot with his first two picks in the draft. Blake Miller is a prospect many mocked to Detroit, while Derrick Moore was a less-predictable pairing, particularly as a trade-up target. At the end of the day, I can appreciate the general process. With two gaping holes in the lineup, the Lions initially shopped for one-year bargains on the open market before spending their two premium picks on longer-view solutions.
FAVORITE PICK
Blake Miller, offensive tackle. Having started every Clemson football game in the past four seasons -- breaking the school record with an astonishing 3,778 career snaps from scrimmage -- Miller enters the NFL with as much high-level experience as possible, making him a prime candidate to start at right tackle from Day 1. And he plays with the kind of nasty Dan Campbell adores. Something tells me that Sewell, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons at RT, will be just fine moving back to his college position on the blind side.
SLEEPER
Keith Abney II, defensive back. Abney doesn’t blow you away with speed or size, but the 5-10, 187-pounder plays with an endearing chip on his shoulder, providing physicality and premium ball production (SEE: five INTs and 21 PBUs over the past two seasons). The fierce cover man spent his three years at Arizona State as an outside corner, but his best NFL role could come in the nickel.
- Round 1 (No. 8): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 42): DT Christen Miller, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 73): TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 132): OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 136): WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Round 5 (No. 172): S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
- Round 6 (No. 190): KR Barion Brown, LSU
- Round 7 (No. 219): CB TJ Hall, Iowa
GRADE: B
Honestly, I don’t know what to do with this grade -- because I don’t know what to think about Jordyn Tyson. The raw talent is utterly apparent. A smooth separator with supreme ball skills and run-after-catch ability, Tyson feels like the best receiver in this draft. He projects as a classic X, which fits nicely alongside Chris Olave, who’s best served as a vertical Z. So, what’s the problem? An extensive injury history. Thanks to myriad health issues, Tyson missed multiple games in each of his four college seasons. That doesn’t fit nicely alongside Olave, a player who’s dealt with his own injury woes. If both pass catchers can stay on the field, Tyler Shough has enough firepower at his disposal to potentially cement his standing as New Orleans’ franchise quarterback.
FAVORITE PICK
Christen Miller, defensive tackle. At 6-4 and 321 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands, Miller sure looks the part of an interior disruptor. And he’ll immediately contribute as a gap-shooting run defender. But his pass rush could use refinement. Still, the Saints needed some girth on their defensive front, and Miller absolutely supplies that.
SLEEPER
Bryce Lance, wide receiver. Trey Lance’s younger brother didn’t contribute until his fourth year at North Dakota State, but the 6-3, 204-pounder piled up 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons. And then he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the combine. His game needs polish, especially as he jumps from the FBS to the NFL, but this size/speed combo is tempting.
- Round 2 (No. 41): Edge Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 72): CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 128): C Connor Lew, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 140): WR Colbie Young, Georgia
- Round 6 (No. 189): OT Brian Parker II, Duke
- Round 7 (No. 221): TE Jack Endries, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 226): DT Landon Robinson, Navy
GRADE: B
Cincinnati used its first-round pick -- No. 10 overall -- in the trade for Dexter Lawerence, who’s now under contract with the Bengals through the 2028 season. While I’m not directly including Sexy Dexy in this grade, I appreciate the move Duke Tobin made to acquire his game-wrecking services. And the Bengals wisely continued to add defensive talent with their first two draft selections. Cashius Howell’s a highly productive edge rusher with serious length concerns, while Tacario Davis is a traitsy project with serious length. With Cincy also aggressively spending in free agency on Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen, defensive coordinator Al Golden has a chance to lift this defense from the depths of despair in Year 2.
FAVORITE PICK
Cashius Howell, defensive end. Howell’s film said Round 1, but his historically short arms pushed him into Round 2. This is the exact opposite of last year’s No. 17 overall pick, Shemar Stewart -- a body-beautiful pass rusher with strikingly slim college production -- and I won’t be the least bit surprised if Howell outproduces Stewart for a Bengals team that needs edge juice.
SLEEPER
Connor Lew, center. With one year remaining on his contract, Ted Karras is still starting in the pivot, but this is now Cincinnati’s long-term plan at the position. Lew’s still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October, which caused him to fall into Day 3 of the draft. Regardless, my colleague Bucky Brooks had him as the top center prospect in this class.
- Round 2 (No. 53): LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 78): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 113): OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Round 4 (No. 135): LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 156): Edge George Gumbs Jr., Florida
- Round 6 (No. 214): Edge Caden Curry, Ohio State
- Round 7 (No. 237): RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Round 7 (No. 254): WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
GRADE: B
Indianapolis gave up this year’s first-round pick -- and next year’s, too -- in last November’s trade for Sauce Gardner. But the Colts still did well to add a pair of potential defensive starters on Day 2. CJ Allen figures to slide right in at middle linebacker following the trade of Zaire Franklin in March, while A.J. Haulcy could fill the safety void left by Nick Cross’ departure in free agency. The thing that worries me is whether Indianapolis added enough to the pass rush. Two drafts ago, Chris Ballard made Laiatu Latu the first defensive player selected at No. 15 overall, gleefully proclaiming, "We got the best f---ing rusher in the draft!" But this time around, the Colts general manager waited until midway through Day 3 to fortify the edges, taking a developmental project (George Gumbs) and a one-year college starter (Caden Curry). In a league where defenses aim to build waves of pressure, Indy feels like it's lacking on the edge.
FAVORITE PICK
CJ Allen, linebacker. Zaire Franklin averaged 161 tackles over the past four seasons, serving as the green-dot nerve center of Indianapolis’ defense. But the Colts traded the 29-year-old to the Packers for DT Colby Wooden, leaving a gaping hole at middle linebacker. Insert Allen, who has the football IQ to immediately dawn the green dot and the sideline-to-sideline range to rack up tackles.
SLEEPER
Deion Burks, wide receiver. Daniel Jeremiah’s 70th-ranked prospect didn’t come off the board until Pick No. 254. Joining a receiving corps that has bled some talent in the past year, Burks could have an opportunity to contribute early.
- Round 1 (No. 18): DL Caleb Banks, Florida
- Round 2 (No. 51): LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Round 3 (No. 82): DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- Round 3 (No. 97): OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Round 3 (No. 98): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 159): FB Max Bredeson, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 163): CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Round 6 (No. 198): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- Round 7 (No. 235): C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati
GRADE: B-
Last offseason, the Vikings remodeled their defensive interior around a pair established veterans in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. That didn’t work, so now it’s all in on the rookies! OK, that’s not entirely true, as Jalen Redmond remains in tow after a breakout campaign. Still, Minnesota spent two of its top three picks on defensive tackles, taking a massive gamble in Round 1. Upon sight, Caleb Banks immediately evokes Bill Parcells’ “Planet Theory” -- there are so many 6-6, 330-pounders on Earth who can move like this Florida product. Unfortunately, a foot injury limited him to three games last season and now he’s recovering from a broken foot suffered at the combine. Foot issues can be kryptonite for supersized humans. Third-rounder Domonique Orange is another colossal addition to the Vikings’ defensive front, though “Big Citrus” is much more of a straight run-stuffer than Banks.
FAVORITE PICK
Jake Golday, linebacker. After the Vikings took a swing for the fences in Round 1, they significantly reduced the risk factor by grabbing a three-down linebacker in Round 2. Tall and athletic with a bunch of coverage experience at Cincinnati, Golday is the kind of versatile LB Brian Flores maximizes.
SLEEPER
Max Bredeson, fullback. When a fullback nearly cracks the top 150 picks, it immediately raises an eyebrow. But anyone who watched Michigan over the past four years knows how critical Bredeson was to the team’s ground game. As a tight end/H-back/fullback hybrid, he was a roving blocker who blew open holes throughout the Wolverines’ national championship season.
- Round 1 (No. 7): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 71): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 147): Edge Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
- Round 6 (No. 187): RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 209): C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 223): QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
GRADE: B-
Have the Commanders done enough this offseason to upgrade Jayden Daniels’ weaponry? After an injury-riddled sophomore season from the dynamic quarterback, I’m worried Washington is again asking Daniels to carry too much of the load, given the lack of established playmakers beyond Terry McLaurin. The free-agent additions of RB Rachaad White and TE Chig Okonkwo certainly helped each position group, but neither player established himself as a true difference-maker at his previous spot. Which brings us to Antonio Williams. I’m not here to disparage the slot receiver, who parlayed quickness and creativity into solid production over four years at Clemson, but I’m worried that the Commanders need him to hit the ground running on Day 1. That’s a lot to ask of a No. 71 overall pick. Then again, McLaurin arrived as a No. 76 overall pick and promptly let the team in catches (58), receiving yards (919) and receiving touchdowns (7), so maybe the third round is the charm for Washington WRs.
FAVORITE PICK
Sonny Styles, linebacker. Commanders GM Adam Peters certainly knows the value of Fred Warner, having been in San Francisco to observe the linebacker’s rise from third-round pick to positional standard-bearer. Styles has a ways to go before his lives up to the Warner comp, but his selection feels like the cherry on top of an aggressive offseason overhaul of the defense.
SLEEPER
Joshua Josephs, outside linebacker. Washington threw a bunch of resources at the pass rush in free agency, which made this pick a bit surprising. But clearly, Peters was tempted by the notion of unearthing a DPR down in Round 5. Josephs has the length and explosiveness that you want off the edge, but he was never able to put it all together at Tennessee.
- Round 1 (No. 26): OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Round 2 (No. 36): DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Round 2 (No. 59): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 106): OG Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 123): LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 141): S Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Round 6 (No. 204): WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Round 7 (No. 243): LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
GRADE: B-
With Houston having re-signed Ed Ingram and signed Wyatt Teller back in March, the Keylan Rutledge selection really took me by surprise at first blush. I get that the Georgia Tech product’s deliciously-nasty play style fits DeMeco Ryans’ SWARM culture, but spending a first-round pick on a backup guard would be bold. That might not be the case, though, as Rutledge could be destined to move inside and man the pivot. Houston has a need at center, and Rutledge did take some reps at the position at the Senior Bowl. If that’s the plan, though, Nick Caserio isn’t showing his cards.
"Where's he going to play? Who the hell knows," the general manager said a few hours after making the pick. "We'll figure out who the best five guys are and put the group out there that we think is going to help us the most."
FAVORITE PICK
Kayden McDonald, defensive tackle. Caserio traded up for McDonald, and I get why. Not only does the 326-pounder clog running lanes, but he provides rare production for an interior defensive lineman, recording a whopping 65 tackles last season. He also flashed a little pass-rush upside with three sacks. Putting this kind of high-grade beef between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter makes the league’s top-ranked total defense even stouter.
SLEEPER
Kamari Ramsey, defensive back. Ramsey played nickel in 2025, but he looked more at home as a safety in ’24. Billed as a solid athlete with savvy processing skills, Ramsey could become a flexible sub-package piece in Houston.
- Round 1 (No. 21): OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 47): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Round 3 (No. 76): QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- Round 3 (No. 85): CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 96): OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Round 4 (No. 121): WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
- Round 5 (No. 169): TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
- Round 6 (No. 210): DE Gabe Rubio, Notre Dame
- Round 7 (No. 224): S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
- Round 7 (No. 230): RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy
GRADE: B-
After Philadelphia leapfrogged Pittsburgh to steal Makai Lemon, the Steelers pivoted to Max Iheanachor. I like the athletic tackle’s developmental upside, but I fear what this portends for LT Broderick Jones. The No. 14 overall pick three years ago, Jones has yet to deliver on his first-round pedigree and now he’s recovering from spinal fusion surgery on his neck. Could Iheanachor be immediately thrust into the starting lineup? Is that the best long-term plan for a guy who just started playing football five years ago? Pittsburgh raised additional questions about the current state of its roster with the third-round selection of Drew Allar. I guess all that happy talk about Will Howard was a smokescreen, eh? This is a crowded quarterback room, with Mason Rudolph still on board and Aaron Rodgers expected to retake the starting reins at some point before kickoff. Is this the kind of environment for Allar to iron out the kinks in his game and finally realize his full potential? In Round 4, Pittsburgh took return specialist Kaden Wetjen. Is that the best usage of the No. 121 overall pick?
FAVORITE PICK
Germie Bernard, wide receiver. Having missed out on Makai Lemon in Round 1, the Steelers grabbed their slot receiver in Round 2. It’s a consolation price I like. With solid size, strength and shiftiness, Bernard should fit nicely between the trees (DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.) in Pittsburgh’s passing attack.
SLEEPER
Eli Heidenreich, running back. One of the best moments in this draft occurred late in Day 3, when the Steelers selected this playmaker out of Navy. A suburban Pittsburgh native, Heidenreich was actually in the green room when the pick was made, allowing him to take the stage before a raucous crowd of Steelers fans in his formal service uniform. This is more than a feel-good story, though -- the dude can play. An impressive athlete who tested well at the combine, Heidenreich’s upside projection is a pass-catching back in the Kenneth Gainwell mold.
- Round 1 (No. 28): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Round 2 (No. 55): Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Round 3 (No. 95): TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- Round 5 (No. 171): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest
- Round 6 (No. 196): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Round 6 (No. 212): LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU
- Round 7 (No. 234): QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 245): RB Jam Miller, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 247): Edge Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
GRADE: C+
Caleb Lomu was widely viewed as one of the few true left tackle prospects in this class, so his selection immediately refueled the Will Campbell debate. But Eliot Wolf attempted to put out that fire.
“Will is the left tackle,” Wolf declared. “Caleb has some versatility. Some of the pro day workouts that he did were on the right side. We were comfortable with that. He is very athletic, so I don't think either side will be a problem for him."
Morgan Moses is still around on the right side, but the 35-year-old feels like a placeholder. Campbell and Lomu are the bookend pairing of the future, but who’ll man which side? Let’s see how Campbell responds to a ghastly postseason performance early next fall.
FAVORITE PICK
Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker. As a heavy-handed power player with a wrestling background, Jacas is a violent edge who produced at a high level at Illinois, particularly over the past two seasons (SEE: 117 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 19 sacks, 6 forced fumbles). I like him as a high-energy rotational piece behind veteran edges Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones.
SLEEPER
Dametrious Crownover, offensive tackle. Protect Drake Maye at all costs! A former tight end who converted to tackle at Texas A&M, Crownover is still learning the position, but he’s a big athlete with tremendous length (6-7 1/4, 35 3/8-inch arms). He could develop into a swing tackle -- or more?
- Round 2 (No. 48): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Round 3 (No. 79): WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 134): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Round 6 (No. 208): DT Anterio Thompson, Washington
- Round 6 (No. 215): LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
- Round 7 (No. 231): OT Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State
GRADE: C+
After entering the draft with just five picks, Atlanta ended up making six, hitting need positions with their three selections in the top 150. Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch, in particular, could provide significant Year 1 contributions. But now that we’re through the major roster-building portion of the offseason, I can’t help but worry about the remaining weak spot on the offensive line at right tackle. That’s a particularly notable position on this offense, as it’s the blind side for both starting-quarterback options (lefties Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa). In the wake of Kaleb McGary’s April retirement, the Falcons signed penalty machine Jawaan Taylor. Not sure that’s gonna cut it.
FAVORITE PICK
Avieon Terrell, defensive back. It’s not just that the Falcons reunited Avieon with his brother A.J., though that certainly made for quite a scene at the Terrell family draft party on Friday night. I love this pick because I love this player. A feisty nickel who lays out pulling guards twice his size? Sign me up!
SLEEPER
Harold Perkins Jr., linebacker. Perkins burst onto the college football scene as a wildly productive true freshman back in 2022, but positional uncertainty and a torn ACL sapped his NFL prospects. If he can regain his full athletic prowess, can he find a role in an NFL that’s becoming more positionless with each passing year?
- Round 2 (No. 52): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Round 3 (No. 77): DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Round 4 (No. 120): Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Round 5 (No. 153): C Jager Burton, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 201): CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Round 6 (No. 216): K Trey Smack, Florida
GRADE: C+
With a new defensive coordinator implementing a new scheme, Green Bay churned the roster on that side of the ball via free agency/trade in March. And the Jonathan Gannon-inspired refurbishment continued in April, with the Packers spending four of their six picks on defense, including all three top-120 selections. Gannon has reputation for liking size -- frankly, who doesn’t? -- especially on the defensive front. And the Pack added a pair of big bodies in defensive tackle Chris McClellan and edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. Gannon also likes versatility on the D-line -- again, who doesn’t? -- which drew the team to McClellan in particular.
"He's got a really good first step, and he's got a disruptive way about him that when he presses an edge, he's hard to handle," Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "So, I think schematically, he's just one of those guys, whether you're a true odd front or you want to play an even front, you're a multiple front, he can fit in a variety of different ways."
Jeff Hafley did a fine job reinvigorating Green Bay’s defense over the past couple seasons. It will be fascinating to see what the reimagined unit looks like under Gannon in the fall.
FAVORITE PICK
Brandon Cisse, cornerback. Cisse is more known for his traits than his polish at this point, but he brings the kind of twitchy athleticism that Green Bay’s secondary could use. There’s plenty of room for refinement, but the Packers had to be elated getting this kind of high-ceiling cover man in the back half of Round 2.
SLEEPER
Dani Dennis-Sutton, outside linebacker. The former five-star recruit didn’t quite live up to the expectation that he’d become Penn State’s next big thing off the edge, but he still produced 8.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. And he put on a show at the combine, rekindling interest in his prototypical package of size and athleticism.
- Round 3 (No. 66): DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 108): RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 111): OG Kage Casey, Boise State
- Round 5 (No. 152): TE Justin Joly, N.C. State
- Round 7 (No. 246): S Miles Scott, Illinois
- Round 7 (No. 256): TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
- Round 7 (No. 257): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
GRADE: C+
Boasting one of the more well-rounded rosters in the league, the Broncos didn’t enter the draft with many big needs. And they also didn’t possess a first-round pick, having sent it to Miami in the Jaylen Waddle trade. In fact, the Broncos were the last team to make their first pick, which helps explain their lower ranking on this list. With that initial selection -- Denver’s only top-100 pick -- the Broncos added another versatile lineman to their ferocious defensive front. My colleague Lance Zierlein comps Tyler Onyedim to Brandon Dorlus, who just enjoyed a breakout second season with the Falcons.
FAVORITE PICK
Jonah Coleman, running back. At 5-8 and 220 pounds, Coleman has the aesthetic I’m consistently drawn to at this position. What can I say? I love bowling-ball backs! Like J.K. Dobbins, Coleman isn’t going to hit many home runs but will please Sean Payton by getting the most out of each carry.
SLEEPER
Justin Joly, tight end. Joly might not end Payton’s highly publicized quest for a “Joker,” but he is a move tight end/H-back who can add a different dimension to Denver’s offense. And in a league that’s suddenly obsessed with multi-TE formations, Joly could help the Broncos create schematic advantages.
- Round 2 (No. 35): Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 62): CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Round 4 (No. 102): OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
- Round 4 (No. 125): WR Skyler Bell, UConn
- Round 4 (No. 126): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Round 5 (No. 167): DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Round 5 (No. 181): DT Zane Durant, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 220): CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri
- Round 7 (No. 239): P Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
- Round 7 (No. 241): OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
GRADE: C
After trading down three times on Thursday night to ultimately drop out of Round 1, Buffalo still ended up taking a player many considered a first-round talent in T.J. Parker. That’s good business, increasing the Bills’ draft capital and giving them some needed edge juice. But I have to say that I was quite surprised Brandon Beane didn’t come away from the weekend with a true nose tackle in a draft that was pretty flush with space-eaters. With Buffalo converting to a 3-4 front under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the unit needs a big anchor to hold the point. Don’t let Deone Walker’s 6-7, 331-pound frame fool you; his game’s more gap-shooting 3-tech than two-gapping 0-tech.
FAVORITE PICK
T.J. Parker, outside linebacker. If Buffalo had just stayed in its original draft slot at No. 26 and taken Parker, nobody would have batted an eye. While the big edge’s production waned in 2025, he rehabilitated his draft stock with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl and a strong showing at the combine. He has a nice power profile and could move around along the Bills’ defensive line.
SLEEPER
Jalon Kilgore, nickelback. Kilgore’s a big, explosive defender who thrived as a nickel at South Carolina, posting premium ball production (8 INTs, 21 PBUs) in his three years with the program. Ranked as Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 76 overall prospect, he surprisingly remained on the board deep into Round 5 before Buffalo scooped him up.
- Round 1 (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 64): S Bud Clark, TCU
- Round 3 (No. 99): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 148): OG Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Round 6 (No. 199): WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
- Round 7 (No. 236): CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
- Round 7 (No. 242): DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Round 7 (No. 255): CB Michael Dansby, Arizona
GRADE: C
With Kenneth Walker III relocating to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks entered the draft with a clear need at running back. The question is whether they reached for Jadarian Price at the end of the first round. It felt a little too rich for my blood. But in fairness to Price, it was impossible to get a full sense of his ability at Notre Dame, where he was forced to play second fiddle to the transcendent Jeremiyah Love. He only caught 15 balls during his three seasons in South Bend, so it’s hard to know what he truly offers in the passing game. And he didn’t exceed 15 touches in a single college game, so it’s hard to know what kind of workload you can put on his 203-pound frame. I guess the flip side to that latter point is that he enters the league with plenty of tread on his tires, but I still question the wisdom of this selection at No. 32 overall.
FAVORITE PICK
Bud Clark, defensive back. A safety/nickel hybrid with 15 picks over the past four seasons? That’s Mike Macdonald’s kind of ballhawk!
SLEEPER
Beau Stephens, offensive guard. It’s never a bad idea to draft an Iowa offensive lineman. Stephens was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, earning first-team All-America honors in 2025.
- Round 2 (No. 33): WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
- Round 3 (No. 70): Edge Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 90): RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 107): DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 127): OG Carver Willis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 139): CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- Round 5 (No. 154): LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 179): OT Enrique Cruz, Kansas
GRADE: C-
After trading down twice on Thursday, the 49ers had the honor of picking first on Friday, and they made a selection that took many by surprise. Truth be told, De'Zhaun Stribling was a name that picked up serious steam as the draft cycle played out -- that 4.36 40 in Indy didn’t hurt -- but 33rd overall still felt aggressive to me. That said, Kyle Shanahan famously nailed two receiver picks around that draft range -- Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25 overall in 2020 and Deebo Samuel at No. 36 in 2019 -- while the jury’s still out on Ricky Pearsall, who went 31st in 2024. One position this Niners regime has truly struggled to evaluate in the draft: running back. San Francisco regularly spends middle-round currency on rushers, but the returns are seriously lacking. Will Kaelon Black be the back to break the dry spell? It felt like a reach to me in Round 3.
FAVORITE PICK
Gracen Halton, defensive tackle. After trading a third-round pick to the Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa back in March, San Francisco made another move to upgrade its interior pass rush with this fourth-round selection. Halton’s undersized but disruptive, having piled up 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Oklahoma.
SLEEPER
Ephesians Prysock, cornerback. An exceedingly long corner (6-3 3/8, 33 1/8-inch arms) who can move (4.45 40-yard dash), Prysock offers a rare traits package for the position. His lack of polish in coverage is why he was available on Day 3.
- Round 2 (No. 56): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 81): DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 88): OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Round 3 (No. 100): S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
- Round 4 (No. 119): Edge Wesley Williams, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 164): TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
- Round 6 (No. 191): WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 203): WR CJ Williams, Stanford
- Round 7 (No. 233): Edge Zach Durfee, Washington
- Round 7 (No. 240): LB Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee
GRADE: D+
Which side did you take in the great CONSENSUS DRAFT BOARD debate of 2026?? In the wake of an unpredictable draft that felt unusually wide open beyond Round 1, a number of teams caught flak for marching to the beat of their own evaluations. One pick that drew immense ire from draftniks: Jacksonville taking blocking tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall. The Jaguars’ third-round selection of Albert Regis was also generally viewed as a reach. With “consensus” conversation cascading after the draft, team beat writer John Oehser asked James Gladstone for his thoughts on the matter, and the general manager stressed that the Jaguars strive to reach consensus within the building. Understandable. Frankly, I was more confused by the positions Jacksonville targeted, as opposed to the actual players. Entering the draft, I agreed with my colleague Dan Parr’s assessment that the Jags’ two most pressing needs were linebacker and edge rusher. But Jacksonville barely addressed either spot until late on Day 3.
FAVORITE PICK
Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive guard. OK, the Jaguars did bank one steal in the eyes of the consensus boards. Pregnon felt like a second-round lock, even sneaking into Round 1 on some mocks, but the Jags scooped up the powerful guard in the back half of Round 3. Value pick!
SLEEPER
Josh Cameron, wide receiver. After initially joining the Baylor team as a walk-on, Cameron went on to earn first-team All-Big 12 honors as a punt returning in 2024 and as a receiver in ’25. A wideout with a running back’s build, the 220-pounder routinely hit paydirt, scoring 19 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons.
- Round 1 (No. 13): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Round 2 (No. 61): TE Max Klare, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 93): OT Keagen Trost, Missouri
- Round 6 (No. 197): WR CJ Daniels, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 232): DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama
GRADE: D
It sure seemed like Sean McVay was unhappy with the stunning decision to draft Matthew Stafford’s successor at No. 13 overall. For what it’s worth, the Rams coach has since claimed his stoic demeanor stemmed from a desire to avoid disrespecting the reigning league MVP, while Ty Simpson revealed he had secret meetings with McVay before the draft. I still don’t know what to believe, and I remain confounded by Los Angeles’ approach to this draft. A team that we all expected to be in win-now mode spent its first-round pick on QB2 and its second-rounder on TE5. Maybe both decisions pay off in spades for Les Snead and Co. in the long run, but this felt like an odd new version of “Eff them picks.”
FAVORITE PICK
Keagen Trost, offensive tackle. In the wake of Rob Havenstein’s retirement, former swing tackle Warren McClendon Jr. is now The Guy at RT. So it made sense to add a bookend with immense experience like Trost, a 25-year-old who started 42 games over seven seasons at four different college stops.
SLEEPER
Tim Keenan III, nose tackle. Everyone knows about the Rams’ pass-rushing prowess, but their dynamic front seriously struggled to stop the run at times last season. A three-year starter at Alabama, Keenan can support premium space-eater Poona Ford with 327 pounds of rotational run-stuffing.